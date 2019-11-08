Victoria’s Secret Angel Candice Swanepoel Sizzles In Impossibly Tiny Leopard-Print Bikini

Candice Swanepoel is showing off her killer figure again on social media, much to the delight of her thousands of fans.

On Thursday, November 7, the South African bombshell appeared on the Instagram page for her own Tropic of C Swimwear line to debut a few new pieces, and the look was instantly met with praise.

The new upload saw the 30-year-old facing the camera straight on, with a deep blue sky and luscious greenery making up a vibrant scene behind her. Tags on the sizzling snap indicated that Candice was modeling the Lira top and bottom, both of which were in a bold leopard print known as “Mama Africa” within the brand.

Candice looked absolutely stunning in the impossibly tiny animal-print top that was barely big enough to cover up her assets as she gazed at the camera with an intense stare. The halter-style number featured minuscule triangle-shaped cups that covered only what was necessary, leaving plenty of cleavage on display from both the top and bottom of the number. A tortoise ring fell right in the middle of her bust to connect the two cups together, and as noted in the caption of the post, it added “extra” to the eye-popping ensemble.

The matching bottoms of the set were equally-as-risque as the top, and certainly upped the ante of her look overall. The Lira bottom featured a daringly high-cut design that exposed Candice’s toned thighs and killer curves in their entirety. Meanwhile, its waistband was of a curved style that also featured the same ring details and was pulled high up on her hips to highlight her trim waist and rock hard abs — though the area hardly needed any help getting noticed.

Slung over the model’s shoulder was a bright green and yellow plaid shawl, which a previous photo on the Instagram page saw Candice using to cover up her look before its official debut. Her dirty blond hair was worn down in loose, messy waves that were perfectly parted to frame her face, which was done up with a glossy lip, shimmering highlighter, and thick coat of mascara to make her striking features pop.

Fans were far from shy about showing some love for both the new addition to the Tropic of C swimwear collection, as well as Candice’s jaw-dropping display. As of this writing, the photo has earned more than 6,700 likes within just six hours of going live to Instagram, as well as dozens of comments with compliments for the gorgeous display.

“Love this one!” one person wrote, while another said that Candice was “perfection.”

“Are you even human??” questioned a third.

Photos of Candice modeling pieces from her swimwear brand show up all over social media. Just last month, the model shared a snap to her personal Instagram page of her modeling another bikini in the “Mama Africa” pattern — this time South Pacific Top and Curve bottoms that did nothing but favors for her flawless physique, sending her fans into an absolute frenzy.