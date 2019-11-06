Shay Mitchell Shares New Photo Of Her Baby Girl, Atlas Noa, With Her Instagram Followers

Shay Mitchell has shared the first full photo of her baby girl, Atlas Noa, with her 26.2 million Instagram followers. In the shared snapshot, the Pretty Little Liars alum is wearing what looks like a floral print silk robe that’s hanging off her shoulder as she cradles her newborn daughter. Atlas is asleep in her mom’s arms and is wrapped in a light-brown blanket.

In the caption, the actress shared a heartfelt tribute to her daughter.

“Atlas Noa, In my 32 years of life I thought I had seen a lot of places, experienced a lot of things, met a lot of people and felt love…then came you.,” she wrote. “Truth is I had no idea I was capable of loving anything like this before you arrived.”

Shay went on to reveal that she’s in awe of her baby and amazed by the way that her body and soul have changed now that she’s a mom.

“I’m still learning about you and I’ll never grow old of watching you slowly wake up, catch a glimpse of me or your dad and focus intently, almost as if to say ‘I know you,'” she continued.

Shay also promised to continue to love her daughter unconditionally but said that there’d be some embarrassing costumes she’ll likely have to explain to Atlas when she gets older.

“PS. The days of dressing you up as burritos and other snacks has only just begun,” she wrote at the end of the post before adding a heart emoji.

The photo accumulated over 250,000 likes and over 2,000 comments within 10 minutes. By the 30-minute mark, it had amassed over 1 million likes and 10,000-plus comments.

In the comments section, Shay’s followers gushed over baby Atlas and some of those comments came from fellow celebrities.

“Oh, Shay, she’s PERFECT,” actress Sophia Bush wrote.

Shay also got comments from Ashley Graham, Ali Wong, model Nicole Trunfio, and more famous names. Her non-famous fans chimed in as well with congratulations and compliments on the baby’s cuteness.

Shay Mitchell gave birth to Atlas Noa on October 20. According to a video posted on her YouTube channel, her labor took over 30 hours.

At around the 13-hour mark, she was given Pitocin, a drug that’s meant to speed up the birthing process. Shay soldiered through the pain until her doctor arrived to inform her that she still isn’t in active labor and encourage her to get an epidural, a suggestion she accepted.

Fortunately, Atlas was born ten hours later, seemingly without any further complications.