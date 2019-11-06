Alessandra Ambrosio Does Yoga In Nothing But A Skimpy Pink Bra & Matching Yoga Pants

Alessandra Ambrosio is wowing her fans yet again, with her most recent yoga photo posted to Instagram.

The Victoria’s Secret model regularly floods her Instagram account with photos and videos of herself in various workouts, demonstrating how she got her amazing figure. In the most recent post that was shared for her followers, the brunette bombshell goes totally zen while showing fans a few of her signature yoga moves.

For the occasion, the supermodel shared two new images, tagging herself in Floripa – Ilha da Magia, which also happens to be what her swimwear line is named after. In the first photo in the series, Alessandra sat in an all-wood room, posing front and center in the shot. The stunner wore her long, dark locks pulled back in a scrunchie while sporting a high ponytail and appearing to wear minimal makeup.

The mother of two accessorized her look with a gold necklace and put her killer body on display for the camera. While clad in a tiny pink velvet bra with thin straps, Ambrosio flaunted the taut tummy that made her famous. On the bottom, the social media sensation rocked a pair of matching yoga pants, going barefoot and crossing her legs in the image.

She closed her eyes and rested her hands on her knees while a number of purple cards and some tea candles sat just in front of her. In the second photo in the deck, the bombshell did a headstand with two other friends, and once again, her rock-hard abs were on full display. In the caption of the shot, Alessandra made a yoga pun. Since her post went live, it’s earned her rave reviews, racking up over 154,000 likes and 500-plus comments.

Some of the model’s fans took to the photo to let her know that her body looks amazing, while countless others raved over her yoga moves. A few other followers had no words, opting to comment on the image with emoji instead.

“Meditation is a bliss,” one of the Victoria’s Secret model’s fans pointed out.

“This is so serene and gorgeous,” another follower chimed in. “You look absolutely stunning babe.”

“Everything about this is sooooo amazing and beautiful, ommmmm,” a third fan gushed.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Alessandra bared her abs for the camera in another sexy post — this time in a bikini. It’s safe to say that Ambrosio’s hard work at the gym and yoga studio is paying off.