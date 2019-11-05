‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Star Cynthia Bailey, 52, Is Wig-Free In New Instagram Photo, And Fans Love It

Cynthia Bailey has shared a radiant new selfie on her Instagram page that’s giving fans a look at her real hair. In the sunny snapshot, The Real Housewives Of Atlanta star is wig-free and has pulled her real hair into a braided high ponytail. The 52-year-old model and reality TV star is also showing off a generous amount of cleavage in the photo, thanks to the black sports bra she’s wearing. Based on how fresh-faced she looks, it seems that she may have taken the photo right before an outdoor workout, as there’s a resistance ball in the background.

In the comments section, several of Cynthia’s fans raved over the photo.

“Girl!!!! you look 21 again,” one fan wrote.

That admirer wasn’t the only one commenting on Cynthia’s youthful good looks.

“At 50+ baby girrrlllll you are such an inspiration,” another commented.

“Natural beauty, black don’t crack,” a third follower commented, before adding a flurry of kissing face emoji.

In the caption, Cynthia indicated that her fiance, Mike Hill, loves her natural look. Anyone who watched the season 12 premiere of The Real Housewives of Atlanta on November 3 would already know that since Mike asked her to remove her wig during the episode. Some of her fans complimented him for appreciating Cynthia’s beauty even when she’s wig-free.

“I’m so happy he encourages you to show your beautiful natural self,” one fan wrote.

This isn’t the first time that Cynthia has shared a photo where she isn’t wearing a wig. In an Instagram post from October 25, she was pictured with her real hair piled on top of her head in a messy bun. She was dressed casually in a blue plaid shirt and also appeared to be wearing less makeup in this photo than the most recent snapshot on her page.

In the caption, Cynthia shared that she was at home waiting for her beau.

Loading...

“No makeup, didn’t comb my hair, cooking dinner, waiting 4 bae to get home from work kind of day,” she wrote.

The photo currently has more than 53,000 likes and 1,200-plus comments. Fans also seemed just as enthralled by her natural appearance as they did in the comments section of her most recent Instagram update.

Cynthia’s real hair popped up again in an airplane selfie she posted on October 25. Although the hair looks messy, her skin is practically flawless as the light from the plane’s window bounces off of it. This photo has accumulated over 20,000 likes and more than 330 comments since the day it was posted.