Irina Shayk & Stella Maxwell Wow In Revealing Swimsuits In Sizzling Photo

The Victoria's Secret models are showing some skin in a bikini and a one-piece.

Irina Shayk and Stella Maxwell slipped into their swimwear for a sizzling new photo posted to Irina’s Instagram account. The gorgeous models, who have both modeled for Victoria’s Secret, most definitely didn’t leave a whole lot to the imagination as they posed together somewhere pretty tropical and showed a whole lot of skin for the camera.

The genetically blessed twosome oozed sex appeal in the snap Irina treated her 12.8 million followers to on November 3.

Irina sat on the side of a wooden fence in the photo and proudly showed off her long model legs in a high-cut black swimsuit, which also featured a pretty low-cut top to flash even more skin. She covered up slightly with a yellow jacket draped around her shoulders and turned her head towards the camera to show off her model pose.

Though it actually looked pretty cloudy, Irina still kept herself well shielded from the sun with a baseball cap on her head and a pair of dark sunglasses on her eyes. She also sported a pair of matching black and white sliders on her feet.

As for Stella, she matched her close friend with her own swimwear look as she too was proud to put her model body on display with her very long legs on show.

She opted for a pair of very skimpy black bikini bottoms that put her booty on show with thin string ties that stretched across her hips.

Stella rocked a pair of dark round sunglasses as she rested her arm on Irina’s thigh, with her long blond hair scraped back away from her face in a ponytail. She paired her black bikini bottoms with a black t-shirt and a pair of black sneakers.

Fans were clearly loving the Instagram update from the Russian model, and Irina’s millions of followers weren’t afraid to let her know in the comments section.

One fan commented on the snap by writing, “Daaaamnnnn” with a smiley face emoji with hearts for eyes. Another called the model duo “beautifully sexy.”

A third called the twosome “body goals” while other impressed fans flooded the comments with fire emoji.

The photo has already received more than 429,000 likes on Irina’s account. Stella also posted the same shot to her Instagram, where it received a further more than 116,000 likes.

Irina’s not exactly a stranger to a bikini shot, though. As The Inquisitr reported, the gorgeous model was spotted by paparazzi in a fun bright neon two-piece while vacationing in Ibiza back in August.

Stella’s proved she too is a fan of stripping down, as she recently flashed some skin in her skimpy lingerie on her Instagram account.