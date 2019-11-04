‘Playboy’ Bombshell Rachel Cook Teases Fans In Black Bra, Skirt & Over-The-Knee Boots In Triple Photo Update

American model Rachel Cook is showing off her amazing body to her loyal social media followers once again.

The brunette bombshell regularly floods her Instagram account with plenty of NSFW photos for her loyal fans and that’s exactly what she did yesterday with a brand-new photo update. In the sizzling new post, the model delighted her fans with not just one but three hot new photos while clad in the same sexy ensemble.

In the first image in the series, the model stuck a pose front and center at what appears to be a club. Just behind her was a roaring fire, and Cook looked almost unrecognizable in a platinum blond wig that hit just at her shoulders. The Playboy bombshell wore a sequined bunny mask over her eyes and forehead while she sported a beautiful face of makeup that included highlighter and red lipstick. Rachel accessorized the sexy bunny outfit with a silver choker necklace as her amazing figure took center stage in the image.

On top, Cook rocked a sexy, black bra that left little to the imagination with the bombshell nearly popping out of the top of the ensemble. Rachel’s toned and tanned abs were on display in the shot, and she completed the all-black look with a tight black skirt and a pair of over-the-knee boots. The next image in the series shows Cook in the same outfit as before only this time, she is striking a slightly different pose.

For the last photo in the deck, Cook got a little more playful for the camera, sticking out her tongue and giving the peace sign. In the caption of the image, the model asked her fans if they knew where her mask was from. In just a short time of the image going live, it earned her a ton of attention with over 143,000 likes and well over 700 comments. Many fans were quick to comment on the post and guess where they had seen the model’s mask, while countless others raved over her killer figure. Of course, there were plenty of other fans who had no words and opted to comment using emoji instead.

“Hi Rachel, very hot..stunning goddess,” one fan raved with a series of smiley face emoji.

“Beautiful natural body,” another social media user wrote.

“You look wonderful,” one more fan pointed out.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Rachel teased her fans in another sexy outfit — this time a bikini. In a hot new video shared with fans, Cook is striking a number of different poses in a thong polka-dot bikini from Sanori Swim. The video racked up well over 70,000 likes and 600-plus comments, proving once again that Rachel’s fans simply can’t get enough of her.