The Pussycat Dolls Allegedly Planning A ‘Big Performance’ On ‘The X Factor’ This Month

Rumors of a Pussycat Dolls reunion have been making headlines for a couple of months now.

It all started when a close source told The Sun newspaper that Nicole Scherzinger had signed a multimillion-dollar deal to reunite with her original group members — Ashley Roberts, Carmit Bachar, Melody Thornton, Kimberly Wyatt, and Jessica Sutta. The source stated that they would embark on a new tour next year and potentially create new material, per The Inquisitr.

The rumors created a lot of buzz and Scherzinger was asked about it in interviews. She stated that she was too busy to consider getting back with the girls because she is currently working on three TV shows on three different continents — The X Factor in the U.K., The Masked Singer in the U.S., and Australia’s Got Talent.

According to Music News, Wyatt has also spoken about the headlines and said she is “optimistic” about it all but would love her family to get the chance to see her perform on stage.

Now The Sun is reporting that the group will unveil their return on The X Factor in the U.K. later this month where Nicole is currently working as a judge.

Simon Boyle states that he can exclusively reveal that they will introduce their “hotly anticipated” comeback on the talent show but didn’t specify a date.

“The X Factor producers approached Nicole about the idea of performing with the girls and she jumped at the chance,” a close source said.

“It’s going to be their first big performance of the reunion and will be extra special for Nicole because of her role in the show.”

“Having the Pussycat Dolls perform is a real coup for Simon Cowell and he has told Nicole to pull out all the stops to make sure their routine gets people talking,” they continued.

“The girls know how much this performance means to Nicole so they’re going all-out. It will be really special.”

Loading...

If everything goes to plan, it will be the Pussycat Dolls’ first performance in more than a decade.

Their last album release, Doll Domination, was 11 years ago.

At the height of their success, they were considered of the world’s most successful girl groups. Their debut album, PCD, sold more than 9 million copies worldwide and consists of some of their most iconic singles — “Don’t Cha,” “Buttons,” “Stickwitu,” “Beep,” “I Don’t Need a Man,” and “Wait a Minute.”

On Instagram, there is a verified Pussycat Dolls account that has been created. It currently has no posts but could be a sign of a reunion. So far, it has 24,200 followers.