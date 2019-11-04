‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Haley Kalil Leaves Little To The Imagination In Barely-There Swimsuit

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition model Haley Kalil is leaving little to the imagination as she struts her stuff in a barely-there bikini in a throwback Instagram video to honor her first shoot for the annual special publication, set to hit newsstands in early 2020.

Haley posted the video to Instagram, to remember her rookie year as a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model. The stunning young woman is seen frolicking in the ocean wearing the tiniest bikini, a huge smile on her face.

The bottom of the garment, which is first seen in the clip, has a tiny triangle bottom in a brown leopard print, its waistband a tiger stripe which hung dangerously low on the model’s hips. When she turned around in the video, fans can see Hayley’s toned backside as she shows off the back of the thong bathing suit.

Haley exclaimed in the clip that this particular bathing suit was her favorite of the three she was styled in at that point in her shoot, “for obvious reasons.” She also claimed she was “in the moment” as she spoke to her followers while covering her breasts with her arms. She then opened her arms wide and fans got a glimpse at the bikini’s daring top, which was two strips of fabric that barely covered Hayley’s breasts, the top’s design mirroring the bottom print of the suit. The designer brand of the swimsuit is Dolcessa.

The sexy video can be seen below. It has almost 40K views thus far and counting.

The SI stunner revealed in the uploaded video’s caption that the Sports Illustrated swimsuit shoots are now in “full swing.”

Haley appeared excited to share with her followers the clip of her first shoot for the magazine which took place in Kenya, Africa. The model called the experience of the “best days of her life.” She completed her post with a bathing suit and heart-eyes emoji.

The annual Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue takes the fashion industry’s most stunning models and places them in exotic locals, wearing the most risque swimsuits ever seen on the beach. The special issue’s official website keeps fans updated on what they can expect from the magazine’s upcoming epic issue, which is set to hit stands in the Spring of 2020.

The Inquisitr recently reported that the model, who hails from Excelsior, Minnesota, showed off her fine form in a sheer, cream-colored lace dress and debuted to her followers two sides of her personality.

She alluded in the above photo’s caption that perfectly posed pics uploaded to Instagram are different than how people are in real life by elegantly posing for a dramatic photo in the first snap and in the second, placing her hands on her hips, standing with legs spread apart and sticking out her tongue for the cameras.

Haley Kalil was featured in the first-ever Sports Illustrated Swim Search in 2018, where she won alongside fellow model Camille Kostek. She was featured in the publication that year and for her rookie year in 2019. Her beauty pageant background, (she was crowned Miss Minnesota Teen USA 2010 and competed in Miss Teen USA 2010. Haley was later was crowned Miss Minnesota USA 2014, and placed in the top twenty in the Miss USA pageant in 2014) made her a natural for the cameras.