Katya Elise Henry Shows Off Derriere In Tighter-Than-Skin Shorts In New Instagram Picture

Instagram model Katya Elise Henry recently took to her page and treated her 6.2 million fans to a new hot picture, one which became an instant hit among her legions of admirers.

In the picture, which was a mirror selfie, the model could be seen showing off her curves in a black sports bra that she paired with tighter-than-skin blue shorts.

As Katya turned her back toward the camera, she put her famous booty on full display to titillate her fans. She wore her raven-colored tresses down and hid most of her face behind her hair while clicking the selfie.

The model wrote a long caption for the picture where she motivated her fans to achieve their fitness goals within six weeks. She wrote that it is possible only if one is consistent and committed toward achieving the goal.

Within less than 12 hours of going live, the pictures have racked up almost 170,000 likes and over 1,400 comments where fans and followers praised Katya for maintaining her amazing figure and sharing her workout tips with everyone.

Apart from her fans, some of her fellow models and influencers, including Yaslen Clemente, Gayana Rubin, Vas J Morgan and Sinéad Harnett, also liked and commented on the snap to show support and appreciation.

“OMG! You are incredibly beautiful my love. You are my princess!” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Always looking delicious,” another one chimed in.

“Literally obsessed with you,” a third one remarked.

Meanwhile, a fourth fan wrote that he is in love with the model.

“I love you from my heart and soul, now and forever.”

Before sharing the hot picture, Katya treated her fans to different Halloween costume pictures. In the latest one, the model could be seen dressing up as Catwoman in a tight latex catsuit that perfectly accentuated the model’s figure.

In the caption, the model informed her fans that the costume was from the designer brand, Laina Rauma.

As of this writing, and within a day of posting, the picture has amassed more than 148,000 likes and over 1,100 comments.

Katya posted multiple pictures in the same outfit, all of which garnered more than a 100,000 likes each which shows that Katja is, indeed, very popular on the photo-sharing website and anything she posts instantly goes viral.

Prior to rocking the Catwoman costume, the model dressed up as Mrs. Officer, inspired by Lil Wayne’s hit single.

Although Katya mainly rose to fame through her Instagram photos and fitness videos, she also earned a lot of recognition for dating some high-profile men in the past. These include Los Angeles Lakers basketball player Kyle Kuzma and American singer Austin Mahone.