Canadian Bombshell Danielle Knudson Wears Just Thigh-High Boots In Racy New Photo

Danielle Knudson took to her Instagram page on Friday, November 1, to share a nude photo of herself that left little to the imagination.

The photo shows the Canadian bombshell posing in studio set as she rocked just a pair of thigh-high boots and nothing else. Though the photo is too racy to share here, readers who wish to take a sneak peek can do so here.

The blonde stunner is posing with her back to the camera, putting her bare booty fully on display. Knudson is hugging her upper body with both of her arms, which covers her breasts. This way, the photo she shared is still abiding by Instagram’s no nudity policy.

Knudson has her right side to the viewer as she stands with one leg in front of the other, in a pose that helps accentuate the natural curves of her body. The model simply wore a pair of stylish leather boots that feature a snakeskin-like print in different shades of white, black and gray.

The lighting of the photo showcases Knudson’s sun-kissed complexion, which contrasts with the white of the boots. She wore her blonde hair swept over to one side and styled down as it falls onto her bare back.

Knudson is looking over her right shoulder, shooting a fierce gaze at the camera with her lips slightly parted in a seductive way. The model is wearing a bit of eyeliner and mascara, helping contrast her eyes against the rest of her makeup, which is neutral in color. Knudson also wore bronzer on her cheeks, helping accentuate the structure of her face.

The professionally taken photo, captured by photographer Holly Parker as Knudson indicated in her caption, plays with light and shadows, creating lots of contrast.

Since going live, the post — which Knudson shared with her almost half a million Instagram followers — garnered more than 7,200 likes in under an hour of being published, as of the time of this writing. The same time period also brought in upwards of 50 comments to the photo, which is bound to continue to garner more interactions as the day progresses.

Loading...

Users of the social media app who are fans of the Canadian model took to the comments section to praise her beauty, raving over her physique and sharing their admiration for her.

“Love this picture!” one user wrote, adding red hearts and fire emoji to the comment.

“Damn girl,” said another fan, also including a fire emoji after the words.

“WOW! Nice boots too,” a third user chimed in.