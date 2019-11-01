‘Maxim’ Model Rachel Bush Celebrates 22nd Birthday By Posing In Skimpy White Bikini

The model looked stunning in her birthday post.

On Friday, November 1, model Rachel Bush celebrated her 22nd birthday by posting pictures from a sexy photo shoot on Instagram.

In each of the photos, the model posed against a white backdrop. For the first picture, Rachel sat on a floor, while holding a white cake. The brunette bombshell appears to be a fan of singer Taylor Swift, as the lyrics “feeling 22” from her hit song “22” were written on top of the cake in black icing.

Rachel gazed directly into the camera, smiling sweetly with her eyebrows slightly arched. The model flaunted her flawless figure in a white bikini with gold chain detailing, which she recently wore as apart of an angel costume on Halloween.

She accessorized the look with a personalized necklace, bangle bracelets, and numerous silver rings.

In the following image, Rachel wore the same tiny two-piece. This time, however, she stood, facing away from the camera. Her barely-there bikini bottoms put her perky derriere on full display. Rachel also replaced the white cake with a vanilla cupcake. A silver foil letter balloon can be seen in the background.

The final photo shows a radiant Rachel looking ecstatic as confetti fell around her. She changed into a different outfit, consisting of a white sports bra, matching bike shorts, and a sarong. She also wore a pair of nude heels that elongated her toned legs.

Throughout the photo shoot, Rachel wore her luscious locks down and opted to wear a full face of makeup, that included voluminous lashes, glowing highlighter, and nude lipstick. Her nails were also perfectly manicured and painted white.

Fans seemed to love the birthday post as it quickly racked up more than 20,000 likes. Rachel’s many admirers also took the time to give the stunner some well wishes on her special day.

“Omg happy birthday to you gorgeous hope you have a blast on ur big day now you [are] part of the 22 gang like me,” wrote one fan.

“Happy birthday to the most beautiful woman in the world,” said a different follower, adding a string of heart and fire emoji to the comment.

“Happy birthday Mamacita!! Many more filled of love and happiness xoxo,” chimed in a different commenter.

Some of her followers, however, stated that they were under the impression that Rachel was quite a few years older.

“I thought she was like 30, bruh I’m 25. I feel old lol,” commented an Instagram user.

To see more of Rachel, to be sure to follow her Instagram account.