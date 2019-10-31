Miley Cyrus’ Sister, Noah, Rocks See-Through Bra & Throws Up Her Middle Finger In New Bedroom Selfie

Noah Cyrus flaunted her curves in a see-through, netted bra this week. Miley’s younger sister took to her Instagram story this week to post a bedroom selfie as she stuck up her middle finger for the camera.

Noah is seen sporting the black bra, which boasted matching black heart pasties to cover her bare chest underneath. The top showed off Cyrus’ ample cleavage, toned arms, and flat tummy as she laid in a bed with white sheets on it.

Noah had her long, dark hair parted in the middle and styled in sleek, straight strands that engulfed her shoulders. She also sported a minimal makeup look, which consisted of defined eyebrows, bright eyes, pink blush on her cheeks, and a glossy pink lip color. The “July” singer also used an Instagram filter to make it appear like she had a full face of freckles.

Noah held a cigarette in her mouth and accessorized the look with a sparkling champagne-colored polish on her nails and a gold chain around her neck. In addition, many of Cyrus’ tattoos were also visible in the photo, including some script on the inside of her arm, and tons of ink on her hands and fingers in the shapes of objects like butterflies and moons.

In the caption of the snap, Cyrus reveals that her latest song and video, titled “f*ckyounoah” is set to be released on Thursday, and that she was feeling very anxious about it.

“I can’t believe ‘f*uckyounoah’ goes live tomorrow. This is actually the scariest feeling I’ve had in music so far…here we go lets see what happens hahaha,” Cyrus wrote.

Before the video’s official release, Noah shared a preview of it and revealed that she was so thankful to work with her producer, London, on the song.

“My sounds may change but my lyrics are always from my heart and soul. thank you @amywadge @varrenwade for writing with me on this and helping me explain and putting these thoughts into music. So here ya go world.. ya might hate it. ya might might not. but here’s a lil insight into my brain and headspace,” she wrote in the caption of one Instagram video.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Noah Cyrus’ new album has been a roller coaster of emotion for the singer, who dazzled fans with hits such as “July,” which she revealed she penned after deciding to end a long and painful relationship.