Lindsey Pelas Goes Topless In Lingerie For Her Wild Wild West Calendar

Lindsey Pelas is keeping things rolling on her Instagram page with a series of new photos, and today was all about her 2020 calendar. The theme she chose was “Wild Wild West,” and she showed her fans a look at the front cover. It featured the model going topless in lingerie, which she accented with large, red sleeves that matched her teddy. Her chest was left completely exposed, as she placed her arm strategically to censor herself.

The Instagram hottie also wore her hair in luscious curls that fell down the front of her shoulders. She looked straight at the camera while giving a full pout and accessorized with a black, brimmed hat. The hat was further decorated with a black veil draped over it. This meant that Lindsey’s face was seen behind the veil, as she wore dark eyeliner and glossy lipstick.

Within 30 minutes, the post had received over 10,000 likes. Many fans promised to buy the calendar, while others focused on sending their compliments in the comments section.

“Now all the cowboys gonna come to the yard,” said a follower.

“Wild wild babe,” gushed an admirer.

“Heaven sent!!!” exclaimed a fan.

Lindsey has amassed an impressive following on Instagram, which number over 9 million people. She previously opened up during a Reddit “Ask Me Anything” session and described her aspirations, which explains her calendar release.

“I want to do everything I can to become a full media personality. I’d love more traditional TV. I’d love to write a book. I want to fulfill my entrepreneurial goals as an investor and a business owner (which I am ;)) and H*LL YEA. Honestly I’m dying to do a nude shoot bc I feel like I look better than I ever have. I’ve turned down a lot of money and a few covers, but I think when the time and opportunity is right I’m so down,” she explained.

Loading...

For dedicated fans, the comment about the potential nudes may give greater insight into her recent hacking. Unfortunately, the same group of people who hacked Demi Lovato’s Snapchat got their hands on Lindsey’s social media accounts, including her Instagram. So although the model was looking forward to releasing nudes on her own terms, others had a different idea in mind.

It looks like the model has regained control of her accounts now, however, and fans hope for more flirty photos in the coming days. Only time will tell whether she will share more sneak peeks from the calendar.