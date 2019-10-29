American ‘Playboy’ Model Bryana Holly Flashes Strappy Lingerie Under Unbuttoned Jeans For Hot New Photo

Bryana Holly gives her Instagram fans a mix of snippets of her daily life, inspirational messages, as well as work-related content. On Monday, the American Playboy model did the latter when she took to the popular social media app to share a couple of stunning black-and-white shots she did for a photo shoot, and she looks smoking hot.

For the photos, Holly is posing against a light backdrop as she rocks a lingerie set that is exposed under her clothes. In the first snapshot, the blond bombshell is rocking a dark coat with a patterned inner lining. Holly is wearing the coat open at the front, exposing the black, shiny bra she has on underneath. The bra boasts thin straps that go over her shoulders, while its triangles are soft and sit loosely on her torso, helping showcase her buxom physique.

Holly teamed her coat and bra with a pair of light-washed jeans, which she left unbuttoned for the snapshot. Peeking from under her pants, a pair of strappy, sheer lingerie bottoms sit low on her frame. Her bottoms boast two straps that rise on the sides, creating a cutout that flashes quite a bit of skin on her hips.

In the second shot, Holly is seen without the coat, showcasing her torso and killer abs. In addition, she has her hand on the waistband of her pants, driving them even further down on her frame. Meanwhile, Holly has her opposite hand on her head, messing up her hair, as she shoots a killer gaze at the camera with her lips parted, in a seductive and fierce manner. The first snap shows that the model was previously wearing her blond hair parted on the side and styled down in loose strands that cascade over her shoulders.

Since going live, the post — which Holly shared with her 1.5 million Instagram followers — has garnered more than 42,500 likes in under a day of being posted, as of the time of this writing. The same time period also brought in upwards of 450 comments to the photos, proving to be quite a hit. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model took to the comments section to gush over her good looks, while sharing their admiration for her.

“[H]ottest ever on planet earth,” one user raved.

“[Y]ou’re killing me,” said another fan.

“This popped up on my feed as I was walking down the street. Made me trip over my own feet,” a third fan chimed in.