Janet Jackson Stuns In Semi-Sheer Black Garment At Pride Of Britain Awards

Janet Jackson made a surprise appearance at the Pride of Britain awards in London, U.K., last night, and unsurprisingly, she looked absolutely stunning.

The “What Have You Done for Me Lately” icon teased fans that she was attending something last night. She shared a photo of herself smiling on Instagram with a caption that said “2nite,” which implied she was off somewhere.

Later on, Jackson uploaded more photos of herself at the event. She posed on the carpet in a semi-sheer black garment with a vest top underneath. Janet, who is also known for being a sex symbol, showed off a lot of cleavage and paired the look with a long satin cardigan/jacket and trousers that matched. She wore boots with the ensemble and accessorized herself with numerous bracelets, necklaces, and rings. Janet sported her curly locks down and had them pushed to one side.

Fans have often noted her ageless look, per The Inquisitr, and last night was no exception.

On the night, the “Made for Now” songstress awarded Dame Elizabeth Anionwu with a Lifetime Achievement Award. The ceremony was celebrating 20 years of heroes. Jackson attached a photo with Anionwu from the event where the duo looked very happy to be in each other’s company.

In the span of 11 hours, Janet’s two latest posts proved to be a huge hit with her fans, racking up thousands of likes and comments.

“Omfg!! ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS! Your beauty is TEAR inducing. I’m CRYING! LOVE YOU JANET!!!” one user wrote.

“Whyyyy are you sooooo gorgeous????‼️” another shared adding multiple eye-heart face emoji.

“YAAAAASSSS MUTHA!!! SERVING UNBREAKABLE TEAS!!!!” a third mentioned passionately in capital letters.

“You look great STEPPIN in them heels,” a fourth fan commented.

On Twitter, Elizabeth expressed how shocked she was to be awarded the trophy by Jackson.

“Still in shock! Just presented with #PrideOfBritain Lifetime Achievement Award by @JanetJackson! Thank you Janet + to whoever chose me,” she tweeted.

Jackson and Anionwu will both appear on Pride of Britain when it airs on November 5 in the U.K.

In November, she will tour across Australia and New Zealand to celebrate her legendary album Janet Jackson’s Rhythm Nation 1814 turning 30-years-old. Shortly after, she will play in Hawaii.

In May, she kicked off her first Las Vegas residency, “Metamorphosis,” at the Park Theater. After performing 18 shows, she was named one of the biggest Vegas performers this decade, making $722,000 each night just from ticket sales.

After a career spanning many decades, Jackson still has a loyal following who listens to her music around the world. On Spotify, she currently has more than 4.4 million followers.

