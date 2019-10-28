Bruce Willis’ Daughter Tallulah Strips Down To Mismatched Underwear On Instagram

Tallulah Willis was recently seen rocking underwear to support an acquaintance — and a good cause — on Instagram. Bruce Willis and Demi Moore’s daughter updated her account today in order to show off her lingerie, although flaunting her body wasn’t necessarily the only goal. Tallulah was also hoping that followers would buy some of her favorite undergarments, and in doing so, help fund the fight against cancer.

In this particular update, Tallulah was seen taking a selfie while in a bedroom. She was wearing a low-cut orange bra, pairing it with a simple pair of white briefs. The look was mismatched, but Tallulah pulled it off perfectly. The ensemble showed off Tallulah’s cleavage, flat stomach, and shapely hips, although the shot cut off just below the waist, preventing a view of the actress’s legs. Tallulah was holding her smartphone in her left hand and an adorable white cat in her right. She appeared to have skipped the makeup, also channeling a casual aesthetic with slightly messy hair. Tallulah’s dark, short locks were looking a little loose and unkempt, and she accessorized with a chunky blue bracelet, a thin chain necklace, and a ring on her finger.

A caption from the star mentioned Jamie Mizrahi, co-founder of The Kit Undergarments line. Tallulah also let fans know that a small percentage of the proceeds from sales of the merchandise will be “donated” to cancer research. She added that the project will be lasting until the end of the month, and urged her followers to make a purchase.

This wouldn’t be the first time that Tallulah has worn skimpy clothing for an unusual reason. It hasn’t been that long since Tallulah stripped down to a pink bikini in order to perform a bizarre dance. That Instagram update had its serious side, though, as Talullah had taken to the platform to reveal that she’d had suicidal thoughts in the past. She’s previously spoken out about her mental health battles, revealing an eating disorder and depression.

Speaking to Teen Vogue back in 2015, Talullah detailed her struggles.

“In college the depression became overwhelming. I didn’t sleep or want to talk to anyone, nothing seemed to have a point, the world lost its color, and food lost its taste. I was so removed from my body and from my mind that it was like I was living in a cardboard replica of what life should be. Not even so much because I was doing drugs but because I was so sad and so unhappy. Finally my sister Scout forced me to see what I was doing. There wasn’t a huge, horrible moment, but I knew I needed to go take care of myself.”

Loading...

Talullah seems to have overcome her struggles. Now, it looks like she is keen to help others.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. For readers outside the U.S., visit Suicide.org or Befrienders Worldwide for international resources you can use to find help.