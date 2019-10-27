Kaley Cuoco Is A Total Hottie In Sports Bra & Spandex Shorts After Her ‘23,000 Steps’

Kaley Cuoco‘s slamming body was on full show in her Saturday Instagram story which also showcased an achievement – Kaley had covered some serious ground, per her pedometer device.

Kaley posed, showing off her super-fit body, in an outfit that highlighted her muscles. She wore a simple sports bra in white, pairing it with a pair of black biker shorts. The shorts rose just above the knee, and they were definitely not fussy – just plain black with a small white Adidas logo on the upper right thigh. White socks with a black pegasus across the top personalized the equestrian’s look.

The Big Bang Theory star stood between two crested pillars overlooking a banister with her left hip slightly out to the side and her right leg turned out. Both the position and the outfit did wonders for the 33-year-old’s flat stomach and notable abs. Her toned and shapely legs, gym-homed arms, and sculpted shoulders were equally impressive.

Kaley’s face was free of makeup as she puckered her lips as if to send a kiss. Her long blond locks were tied back, away from her face.

The image caption referred to both Kaley’s fitness achievement and her new TV series.

“23,000 steps and it’s only 2 p.m. It’s hard work being a flight attendant.”

The witty words referenced Kaley’s upcoming television series, which is called The Flight Attendant.

“DO IT” also appeared in green text.

Additionally, Kim Shapira M.S., R.D was mentioned via the coach’s Instagram handle.

Kaley’s fitness-centric social media updates haven’t always seen her looking this confident. Just recently, Kaley posted some Instagram stories of herself wearing gym shorts and posing on a yoga mat. The blonde was looking utterly defeated and in a grumpy mood. She even admitted to not wanting to do her yoga, although her “doin’ it anyway” words suggested someone who puts in the effort even when she just isn’t feeling it. This star will fit in her daily steps like the rest of us.

Kaley has quite an impressive sports background. She was a regionally-ranked amateur tennis player, having taken up the sport at the age of 3. Kaley quit at the age of 16, but she continued her active lifestyle with her other great love – horseback riding. In fact, Kaley’s stories also included some video footage of her on horseback, plus a mention that she was making the most of her “last few riding days” before she heads to the Big Apple to film The Flight Attendant. Riding opportunities will likely be sparse in NYC, although the city’s pedestrian-friendly setup should afford Kaley plenty of chances to get her daily steps in.