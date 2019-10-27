Russian Model Dasha Mart Sizzles In A Revealing Black Mesh Paneled Bikini

Russian bombshell Dasha Mart, who is well-known on Instagram for her racy, yet stylish outfits, recently took to her page and treated her 1.5 million fans to a new hot snap.

In the pic, Dasha could be seen dressed up in a revealing, mesh paneled bikini that allowed her to provide a generous view of her perky breasts. The model wore her hair down and accessorized with over-sized black shades.

Meanwhile, she opted for a full face of makeup, sat on a sun lounger and looked away from the camera to strike a pose.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured at the Miami Beach in Florida, while in the caption, the model informed her fans that the skimpy swimsuit was from the Russian fashion brand, Lior Boutique. She also tagged her photographer Elm Diaz in the picture for acknowledgement.

Within a day of going live, and as of this writing, the snap has racked up more than 19,000 likes and over 320 comments where fans and followers drooled over the model’s hotness and showered her with numerous compliments.

Apart from her regular fans and followers, some of Dasha’s fellow Instagram models also liked and commented on the snap to show appreciation and support. These included Canadian Playboy model Khloe Terae and Abby Dowse, among many others.

“You are a very beautiful girl. Wonderful,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Perfect as ever,” another one chimed in.

Meanwhile, a third follower expressed his admiration for the model by calling her incredible.

“IT’S UNREAL HOW INCREDIBLE YOU LOOK.”

Apart from the bikini snapshot, Dasha treated her fans to another sultry snap where she could be seen dressed up in casual pink slacks and matching jacket that she paired with a white crop top, one which allowed the model to show off her enviable cleavage.

The snap was captured while the model was enjoying a hockey match. According to the geotag, the picture was captured at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida — the home venue for the National Hockey League’s Florida Panthers.

Loading...

Within 10 hours of posting, the pictures have garnered more than 18,000 likes and about 300 comments which shows that fans fell in love with the picture.

On Thursday, Dasha also wowed her fans with a hot picture in which she was featured rocking a red swimsuit, one which perfectly accentuated the model’s perfect physique.

According to the caption, the video was filmed for VPX Sports’ protein bar, which has been invented by the energy drink brands, Bang Energy.