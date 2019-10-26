Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Stuns In Crop Top & Tight Black Jeans For Fall-Inspired Snap

Eminem’s daughter, Hailie Jade, stunned in her latest Instagram update. The gorgeous social media sensation is known for posting photos that showcase her style, the seasons, and an all-around positive aesthetic, and this weekend’s photo was no different.

In the snapshot, Hailie stands outside in a beautiful location as she holds a cup of coffee in her hands. She sports a light gray crop top that flashes a bit of her tiny waist and a pair of tight, dark jeans, which show off her curvy hips and lean legs.

Hailie adds to her comfy and casual ensemble by sporting an oversize gray scarf around her shoulders, accessorizing with some fun, fall red-orange colored polish on her fingernails.

Hailie’s long, light-brown hair is parted down the middle and styled in soft curls that fall down her back and rest on her shoulders. She opted for a full face of makeup, which consisted of defined eyebrows, long lashes, and a warm pink eyeshadow. The Instagram sensation continued with her fall palette, sporting a coral colored blush on her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter on her face, and a dark pink color on her lips as she smiled for the camera.

In the background of the photo, tons of green foliage can be seen. In relation to this, Hailie asked her over 1.7 million followers if they have any fall or Halloween-themed activities going on this weekend, revealing that she needed some inspiration.

Of course, Hailie’s fans showed up to share their love for the post and clicked the like button over 92,000 times, replying with more than 1,300 comments within the first 24 hours after the photo went live on the platform.

“You look so beautiful,” one of Hailie’s Instagram followers told her in the comments section of the post.

“You’re gorgeous as always girl. You’re outfits always look amazing,” another fan stated.

“Lovely and cute,” a third comment read.

“So pretty,” a fourth admirer said.

Although Hailie is the daughter of Eminem (real name: Marshall Mathers) and became a household name in the early 2000s when the rapper mentioned her in many of his songs, she doesn’t use her dad’s famous last name to gain her social media following and seems to live a pretty modest life.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Hailie currently resides in her hometown of Detroit, Michigan, where she owns a home just a few miles away from her mother, Kim, and her half-siblings. The star is also still very close to her famous father.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Hailie Jade by following her on her Instagram account.