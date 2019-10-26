Danielle Knudson Flaunts Toned Pins, Teases Sexy Underwear While Posing In A Trench Coat

Canadian hottie Danielle Knudson put on a very leggy display in one of her latest Instagram posts. On Thursday, the gorgeous lingerie model treated fans to a stunning photo from her latest collaboration with Canadian luxury outerwear brand, Sentaler — and flaunted her spectacular pins in the process.

Snapped in a sumptuous interior, the stunning blonde showed off her statuesque figure while wearing nothing but a fabulous trench coat, a slim-fit number from the label’s newest collection. Boasting a soft, plush texture and a flattering beige color, one that beautifully complemented her golden tresses and glowing, fair skin, the exquisite garment did a fantastic job at showcasing Danielle’s incredible physique, accentuating her elegant curves. The 30-year-old stunner paired the item with chic high-heel ankle boots, a sexy open-toe design that featured a sparkling metallic mesh front, which left her delicate feet exposed.

Photographed in a mid-profile pose, the Canadian beauty gave off some serious femme fatale vibes as she sultrily leaned against a tall bookcase to show off her spectacular legs. Gazing directly into the camera with a smoldering look, she flaunted her chiseled thigh and sculpted, muscular calves, all the while hugging her shapely chest with her arms in a gesture that accentuated her taut waistline and held the coat snugly pressed against her body.

Danielle looked like a total bombshell in the gorgeous coat. Her sexy posture emphasized her curvy hip, while also luring the eye toward her perky bust. Yet the focus of the shot was undeniably on Danielle’s supple, toned legs, which were oiled down to perfection and glistened under the flash of the camera. Her luscious golden mane was swept to the side, falling down over her shoulder in a cascade shiny of loose curls that added a glamorous touch to her elegant look. The dark tones of the decor highlighted her platinum-blond tresses and golden tan, making Danielle truly stand out.

Needless to say, the ravishing blonde was the epitome of elegance in the luxurious beige coat. While the waist-hugging garment didn’t reveal what Danielle was wearing underneath, the fair-haired beauty penned a saucy caption for the sensational photo, hinting that her underwear was just as “fabulous” to look at. A second photo from the same shoot proved that she was entirely right. Shared to Instagram by Sentaler, the snapshot in question showed Danielle facing the camera to flaunt her hourglass curves in the superb beige coat, which she wore slightly opened in the front to tease the pink satin lingerie she had on underneath.

The Canadian model recently wrapped up the 10-year anniversary campaign for Sentaler, as reported by The Inquisitr earlier this month. The accomplishment is all the more significant given that Danielle was also the face of Sentaler’s first campaign back in 2009.

“10 years ago I shot your first campaign, and to shoot your 10 yr anniversary campaign has been such an honor,” Danielle wrote on Instagram soon after the campaign video was released.