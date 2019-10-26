Fitness Model Avital Cohen Shows Off Pert Posterior In Lime Green Bikini On Instagram, Fans Are Loving It

Israeli fitness model Avital Cohen turned up the heat on her Instagram on Friday when she uploaded a photo of herself rocking a lime green bikini that shows off her pert posterior.

In the photo, the brunette bombshell is kneeling down in a body of water while the camera is positioned behind her, giving her fans a clear view of her tanned derriere. Avital wears her brown hair in a high ponytail that’s thrown over her shoulder, and even though she’s looking down, viewers can see that she’s accentuated her eyes with dark liner and mascara.

Fans shared their appreciation for the photo in the comments section.

“Booty gains for sure,” one fan wrote.

“Beautiful princess,” another added.

“Every day you look like candy,” a third person commented.

“Damn…hard work sure pays off,” a fourth remarked.

This is hardly the first time that Avital has received comments like these under her Instagram posts. As The Inquisitr reported, she got similar feedback from her fans when she posted a photo of herself wearing a fiery hot mini dress while posed in front of a luxurious sports car.

Although Avital shares photos of her enviable physique on her Instagram almost daily, she confessed to sometimes having insecurities in the caption of her post.

“Some days I feel like I’ve hardly made progress. Other days I feel like a whole new person,” she wrote. “Being able to grow, to be stronger or transform our body is truly a gift. The process is long and requires patience and discipline BUT it is so worth it.”

For fans who have been following Avital for some time, her confession about feeling insecure sometimes may not come as a surprise.

Avital has previously revealed that she had struggled with an eating disorder when she was younger. In an Instagram post, she admitted that she was once afraid to eat because she thought that anything she consumed would make her fat. The photo is a composite shot of Avital when she was much thinner and she does indeed look much skinnier and less muscular than she does now.

Avital went on to add that her road to recovery began with addressing her mental health, which helped her to develop a more positive relationship with food. She also started working out at a gym which led her to build the body that has made her famous.

To see more of Avital’s stunning photos, be sure to follow her on Instagram.