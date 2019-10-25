Colombian Model Sara Orrego Wears Nothing Under Plunging Summer Dress In Hot New Photo

Sara Orrego has been heating up Instagram with her latest posts, and Friday was no different. Earlier today, October 25, the Colombian bombshell took to the popular social media platform to share a hot new snapshot in which she shows off all her natural beauty in a summer dress that is both cute and sexy.

As The Inquisitr has previously pointed out, the model is currently in Mexico for work, but that doesn’t mean she can’t have a little fun while she’s at it. In the photo, Orrego is posing a well-lit hotel room in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, as she indicated via the geotag added to her post. The brunette bombshell is rocking a baby pink summer dress that boasts textured details in the same color. The dress features a plunging neckline that reaches down to her stomach. She is not wearing anything underneath, which means she is flashing quite a bit of skin.

The dress also has a high slit on the side. Orrego is posing with one leg propped to the side, causing the slit to open over her right thigh, exposing her leg. The South American stunner has one arm across her stomach as she touches her opposite arm, in a pose that is both fierce and feminine.

Orrego is standing right where the sun is coming in, creating an interesting line that crosses her in half. Orrego is wearing her brunette tresses in a perfect middle part and styled down, as the hair fall over her shoulders. She is wearing black eyeliner and mascara, which gives her gaze extra depth while helping bring out the green of her eyes. Rosy cheeks and lips complete her makeup, capturing the overall romantic vibe of the photo.

Since going live, the post — which Orrego shared with her 1.3 million Instagram followers — has garnered more than 55,800 likes within a few hours of being published, as of the time of this writing. Within the same time period, the photo attracted upwards of 450 comments.

Users of the social media app who are fans of the South American model took to the comments section to praise her beauty and to offer their thoughts about the shot. Most of the model’s fan base leave comments in Spanish, English speakers also leave their mark.

“Hermosa [red heart emoji] you’re a princess,” one user raved, beginning the comment with the Spanish word for “Gorgeous.”

“Stunning,” chimed in another user in English.

“So beautiful,” a third fan added, including a couple of red heart emoji after the words.