Maya Jama Sizzles In A Peach Bikini & Unbuttoned Daisy Dukes

The British host is flashing some skin in her bikini in a new video.

Maya Jama is setting pulses racing with her latest bikini display on Instagram. The stunning British TV and radio presenter showed off some skin in a new Boomerang video shared to social media on October 23 as she soaked up some sun in her two-piece during a sunny trip to Dubai.

The clip showed Maya rocking a peach bikini top as she posed for the camera, moving her head from side to side. The 25-year-old beauty paired her plunging swimwear top with a pair of denim Daisy Duke-esque shorts which she opened at the waist to show off a little more skin.

The star had her long brunette hair tied up into a ponytail as she enjoyed some downtime in the United Arab Emirates this week, and accessorised her light bikini look with metallic hoop earrings and a thin chain around her neck.

And it’s safe to say that Jama’s 1.1 million followers were most definitely impressed by her latest revealing display on the social media site.

“Just wow!!!” one person wrote after seeing Maya’s upload, while another told the star that she looked “Dazzling.”

“[You’re] Just so real and natural!,” another Instagram user commented on the True Love or True Lies presenter’s swimwear clip.

Many others flooded the comments section with faces with hearts for eyes and fire emoji to show their approval.

Her latest bikini display to set pulses racing comes shortly after The Inquisitr reported that Maya was rocking another fun two-piece during a vacation to Florida last month.

There, the beauty wowed her more than 1 million followers as she posed in a multi-colored tie-dye bikini as she snacked on some watermelon while poolside in Miami.

But there’s no doubting that a whole lot of hard work goes into Jama’s seriously fit and toned body she’s been proudly showing off on social media recently.

Maya previously opened up about her passion for healthy and fitness during an interview with Women’s Health U.K., where she admitted that she does a lot of squats to keep her booty in such good shape.

“I can’t schedule workouts in advance, I have to grab them when I can, so I want to use that training time wisely,” she explained, admitting that she has a personal trainer who taught her that “it’s the quality of your sessions that counts, not how long you’re in the gym for.”

“I actually prefer a fuller body. If I could paint my ideal, it would be a flat belly, big bum and big boobs,” Jama then explained of her ideal body type. “But it’s not my natural body shape. I definitely dress for the body I want.”