‘OG Insta Golf Girl’ Paige Spiranac Jokes Her Shirt Button Is ‘Barely Holding It All Together’

Blonde bombshell Paige Spiranac may be known for her talents on the green, but fans know that she has a wit to match her golfing skills. Her sense of humor was on full display in her latest Instagram post, where she joked in her caption that her shirt button, which seemed to be struggling due to her ample assets, was a “perfect metaphor” for Mondays.

It’s the combination of pictures and captions like those that has turned Paige into a veritable social media celebrity. The star athlete has close to 2 million followers on Instagram, in addition to over 87,000 subscribers on Youtube.

She is sure to update her fans regularly, both with pictures and videos of her hitting golf balls as well as more casual shots, like her most recent post. In the picture, Paige stands next to a brown wooden post while wearing jeans and a simple white shirt.

The white shirt is very low cut, giving a glimpse of her incredible cleavage. It is also a button down, and as Paige previously joked, the top button seems to strain against her bust. Though the shirt is not a crop top, it does offer the smallest peek of her toned midriff.

The rest of the look was completed with a pair of dark blue high-waisted jeans. The cut showcases the golf star’s fantastic hourglass figure, which is only emphasized when she places her hands on her hips.

Paige’s blonde hair is styled naturally, and her makeup is natural looking.

The upload won over 107,000 likes and more than 2,100 comments,

“The hell with it, let her go!” joked one cheeky fan.

“What I would give to be that button,” teased a second.

“The perfect woman,” concluded a third, with two heart-eye emoji.

The low cut shirt has become one of Paige’s trademark looks, and she just recently dropped jaws while posing in a red crop top, as previously covered by The Inquisitr.

Paige favors the lower neckline not just for everyday style, but also when she plays, often posting pictures while hitting drives. The fact that she needs to bend over means that she often flaunts her cleavage in the process, much to her followers’ delight.

As seen in the video, Paige has stellar form, and it’s little surprise to those who have been following her golf career. She began first playing in college, both at the University of Arizona and San Diego State University. She has also played in the Colorado Women’s Open and has won at the Scottsdale’s Orange Tree Country Club on the Cactus Tour.