Kelly Ripa Adjusts Bra On Instagram, Talks Being A ‘Small-Busted’ Woman

Kelly Ripa‘s sense of humor hasn’t gone anywhere. The Live! with Kelly and Ryan host has it by the bucketload – updating her Instagram lying covered in bread loaves with no pants seemed to prove it not too long ago. Kelly has made documenting her daily look somewhat of a ritual over on the daytime series’ Instagram account: the 50-year-old appears in closet videos chronicling her style, although the footage generally doubles up as a chance for Kelly to make her fans laugh.

Kelly got candid today.

The video showed Kelly talking right into the camera as she rocked her eye-catching leopard-print dress – the tight and long-sleeved number had been paired with high heels. Kelly opened the video by mentioning the dress’ Christian Soriano designer, although the footage quickly moved to Kelly appearing to need a little bra adjustment: Kelly was seen fiddling with her bra through her dress and then seeming comfortable enough to talk about it.

“Sorry, I have to…my…sometimes, sometimes even we small-busted women…the breast will escape down through the bottom, somehow of the brassiere.”

Kelly then name-dropped a well-known celebrity’s brand: Kelly stated that the above-mentioned situation doesn’t happen with SKIMS bras – the shapewear line is, of course, Kim Kardashian’s.

The video seemed to see Kelly complaining a little about her feet, too. Kelly’s sky-high stilettos didn’t look too comfortable, although Kelly was confident that the ones she was wearing were perfect for women with wide feet. While Kelly’s feet may not look wide, mentions of the apparent wideness have been made before by the television host.

Kelly does seem to have one of those age-defying and incredible bodies. The star may be 50, but she definitely doesn’t look it. Kelly has even referred to having a body she likened to that of Peter Pan in an interview with The Cut.

“I was talking to a cardiologist and he said to make sure your heart beats out of your chest every day. The more you exercise, the healthier it is. And I can be honest: My body looks like Peter Pan no matter what I do,” Kelly said.

“I’ve never been a va-va-voom woman. I like to take AKT — which is cardio-based dance classes — about four to five days a week between 3 and 5 p.m. And I like to do SoulCycle on the weekends,” she added before stating that she loves running through Central Park in the summer.

Meanwhile, fans can stay updated on Kelly by following her social media accounts or the Live! Instagram account.