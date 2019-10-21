Josephine Skriver Rocks Black Thong And Baseball Cap To Show Support For Oakland Raiders

Josephine Skriver knows how to bring sexiness to game day. The Victoria’s Secret Angel showed some support for her “ride or die” NFL team, the Oakland Raiders, on Instagram this weekend in a way that brought some serious heat to her feed.

The Danish bombshell’s latest social media post was shared on Sunday, October 20 — the same day the Raiders took on the Green Bay Packers — and was an instant hit with her 6 million Instagram followers. In the photo, the 26-year-old was rocking some fan gear for her team as she posed outside against a sea of luscious greenery, though the look was far from what was typically seen inside a football stadium.

Instead of the typical jersey and war-paint look, Josephine had stripped down to her lingerie to show some love for her football team, and fans showed the model some love right back. The stunner’s look included a lacy black bra that clung tight to her slender frame, and that wasn’t the only skin-baring garment she was wearing.

On her lower half, the babe ditched her pants completely to flaunt her famous curves in nothing but a pair of cheeky black panties that left very little to the imagination. Josephine’s booty was exposed almost in its entirety thanks to the thong design of the itty-bitty garment, providing for an NSFW display that her fans hardly seemed bothered by. Her long, toned legs were also well within eyesight in the sizzling snap, while the flirty, scalloped waistband of the piece highlighted her trim waist.

To finish off her look, the beauty wore a black-and-silver snapback hat with the Raiders’ logo stitched on it, which she pulled down low over her face. Her long, light brown tresses fell from underneath the cap, cascading down her back, while fans were also treated to a look at the model’s gorgeous smile — a clear indication of her love for the professional football team.

Unsurprisingly, Josephine’s scandalous look was a huge hit with her fans. At the time of this writing, the upload has racked up more than 234,000 likes 11 hours after going live to Instagram, as well as over 1,700 comments — many with compliments for the babe’s jaw-dropping display.

“You look absolutely amazing,” one person wrote, while another said that Josephine was “one of the finest Raiders fans on the planet.”

“Body goals!” commented a third.

Josephine shows some love for the Oakland Raiders every chance she can. She did so again before their game against the Chicago Bears earlier this month, this time supporting in a special cap designed for the game — which took place in London — and another sexy set of black lingerie that drove her fans absolutely wild.