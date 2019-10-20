Sailor Brinkley-Cook Stuns In Ribbed White Bikini

Sailor, the daughter of model Christie Brinkley, shared a throwback photo from this summer.

Sailor Brinkley-Cook is doing well on Dancing with the Stars, but it looks like the competition is making her feel a bit homesick.

On Saturday, the 21-year-old daughter of 65-year-old model Christie Brinkley took to Instagram to share a series of throwback photos from this summer. She revealed that the four snapshots were taken at her beach side home by her longtime boyfriend, Ben Sosne.

“I miss it,” Sailor wrote.

The first photo was taken from a distance. Sailor is pictured standing on top of a sandy hill with a bright blue sky behind her. She has on a pair of white bikini bottoms and a white long sleeve swimsuit cover-up. Few details of her beachwear can be made out because she’s so far away from the camera, but her cover-up can be seen blowing in the breeze as she poses with her arms above her head.

The second image is a photo of Sailor super-imposed over a picture of a tree. She’s no longer wearing her swimsuit cover-up, giving fans a clear view of her white ribbed bikini top. The swimsuit features a scoop neck and ruffle trim. Sailor’s face is almost impossible to make out due to the tree, but she’s clearly trying to protect it from the sun by wearing a bucket hat on her head.

The third photo is another one in which Sailor is standing further away from the camera. Her cover-up is also absent in this picture, giving fans a glimpse of her athletic body and her sun-kissed skin. She’s standing on the side of the sand-covered hill and taking in the gorgeous view.

The final photo is a closer shot that provides a better view of Sailor’s bikini, which features a sports bra-style top and high-cut bottoms. For the artistic image, Sailor’s boyfriend got down low and shot up while she looked down at the camera. She doesn’t appear to be wearing any makeup, and her curly blonde tresses look a bit wind-swept and untamed.

Sailor Brinkley-Cook’s casual, natural appearance in her boyfriend’s beach photos is a far cry from the glamorous looks that she rocks on Dancing with the Stars. For last week’s Disney Night special, she literally dressed up like a princess to perform a Cinderella-themed dance in the DWTS ballroom. As reported by Gold Derby, she and her pro partner, Val Chmerkovskiy, got 8’s across the board for their Viennese Waltz to the song “A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes.” Judge Bruno Tonioli described Sailor as the “ideal Disney princess” after her impressive performance.

Sailor has been doing an excellent job for someone who wasn’t even supposed to compete on the show; she stepped in at the last minute to replace her mother. Christie Brinkley was forced to sit this season out after seriously injuring her arm.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Sailor and Val will be performing a jazz routine on next week’s episode of Dancing with the Stars. Since Sailor likely hopes that she won’t be going home anytime soon, perhaps Ben Sosne will help lessen her homesickness by showing up to support her.

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.