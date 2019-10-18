‘Jersey Shore’ Star Jenni Farley Ignites Twitter After Explosive Fight With Angelina Pivarnick

Jersey Shore star Jenni “JWoww” Farley flipped out on Twitter after an explosive fight aired between herself and castmate Angelina Pivarnick on the October 17 episode of the MTV series, over an incident in Las Vegas where Jenni’s former boyfriend Zack inappropriately touched Angelina while the group was visiting a club.

Shortly after the show aired, the fight between the longtime friends and co-stars continued on the social media site.

Jenni reportedly found out about the incident via a group chat between the castmates, where Vinny Guadagnino revealed that the relationship between the pals had been awkward since the exchange.

“I made a comment like, ‘Yeah, how about when Zack was dancing with Angelina?’ Then Angelina says that Zack was grabbing her, she doesn’t like 24, his intentions aren’t good. And that really pissed of Jenni,” revealed Vinny in a solo interview shown on the series.

Vinny also sided with Angelina, who spoke to her castmate candidly about the events that transpired that evening. He agreed with Angelina’s story that Zack touched her inappropriately as he saw him do so at the club while Jenni was drunk at her boyfriend’s feet when the incident occurred.

After Jenni confronted Angelina, Vinny surprisingly stuck up for her after hearing that Zack lied to his girlfriend, telling her that Angelina kissed him first. He told her that he saw Zack dancing with the two women and that Zack reached around Angelina and touched her inappropriately, which Vinny found uncomfortable.

Jenni didn’t believe either of them, calling what Zack did “harmless.”

Fans confronted the reality star, who took to Twitter to continue to vent her frustrations at her public humiliation.

Who said I’m not mad at both? Both are idiots but they instigated each other… only difference is Angelina gets to talk about it on the show… like if you were that uncomfortable tell me.. don’t tell others and text me how much fun it was ???? https://t.co/2ioeWmmfUA — JWOWW (@JENNIWOWW) October 18, 2019

Oh ok that makes sense. Glad what you did was a joke, and u grinding on him was a joke… and u kissing him was a joke.. BUT when he joked back, you made it seem like he was a creep and destroyed him in interview. Got it. Makes total sense now. https://t.co/RGByAR5MKZ — JWOWW (@JENNIWOWW) October 18, 2019

Fans clapped back at the reality star, who made the entire argument about Angelina’s disrespect of her relationship and not about the fact that her much younger boyfriend made a move on another woman.

“She legit tried to talk about it at dinner and all you did was yell at her for being an open book. Whether she is or not, you should’ve listened to her,” said one fan.

“You wouldn’t have believed her if you saw it with your own two eyes. She was trying to be a good friend and get along with him. She got drunk as well. It was super awkward no matter what. If you and 24 talked to me like that by the pool, we would’ve gone toe to toe for sure,” said another fan.

Loading...

Angelina continued to defend herself over the allegations but was more concerned with the chance that despite coming clean to her fiance, Chris Larangeria, about what occurred that evening, she feared he would believe the worst of her and that he would end their engagement. The couple is reportedly tying the knot this fall.

The Inquisitr recently reported that the women’s friendship could potentially be beyond repair as the show moves forward with its rolling taping of shows. Jersey Shore is no longer a show placed in specific settings where the roommates spend time together away from their significant others and children for long periods of time. The series now continually tapes and has morphed into a running look at the lives of Vinny Guadagnino, Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Angelina Pivarnick and Deena Cortese.

Jersey Shore airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. on MTV.