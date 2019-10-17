CNN’s Gerald Sisnette Allegedly Said He Hopes Donald Trump Will Die ‘Soon’

A recent video released on Twitter by political activist James O’Keefe as part of Project Veritas, an American right-wing activist group that seeks to expose liberal bias and corruption, appears to reveal a disturbing conversation about Donald Trump between CNN’s field production supervisor, Gerald Sisnette, and a CNN insider.

“This is a story that’s not gonna go away,” Sisnette says at the beginning of the video.

“Oh, the Ukraine thing? Or just Trump in general?” says the CNN insider.

“Trump in general,” Sisnette responds. “The only way this will go away is when he dies. Hopefully soon.”

The video is more ammunition for Republicans that believe CNN is biased against Trump and his presidency and is one in a series of videos being released O’Keefe and Project Veritas under the hashtag “ExposeCNN.”

O’Keefe is a controversial figure. Per Forbes, he previously attempted to trick The Washington Post into publishing a fake story about Roy Moore, which was described by the Post’s executive editor Martin Baron as “a scheme to deceive and embarrass us.”

As for CNN, O’Keefe has tried to damage their reputation on many occasions. In one instance, the 35-year-old allegedly tried — but failed — to lure a CNN correspondent onto a boat that was “outfitted with sex paraphernalia,” per Forbes.

During an interview with Politico, O’Keefe revealed that he views the people within his operations as “insurgents.” During the talk, he refused to speak negatively about conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, who he viewed as a fellow insurgent.

“We are insurgents who have an existential threat against us by the government, the system, which seeks to shut us down, and a complacent and corrupt media. In that world, we retain the right as Veritas to hold the side accountable that won’t hold itself accountable. And we consider Alex Jones an ally in that fight.”

O’Keefe’s role as both a journalist and advocate has caused criticism from mainstream outlets. Regardless, his project comes at a time when Trump has dominated the news cycle, and people on the right frequently attack liberal outlets for their coverage of the president.

Per a Media Research Center report, ABC, CBS, and NBC spent a total of 838 minutes of airtime covering Trump from June 1 through August 31, which is significantly more than the 187 minutes of airtime spent on the Democratic presidential candidates. In addition, the report found that 90 percent of Trump’s airtime was negative, with the primary focus on accusations of racism and the various scandals he has become embroiled in.