Aussie Bombshell Emily Sears Exposes Chest In Plunging Cheetah-Print Dress

Emily Sears is slaying Instagram yet again.

The Aussie bombshell often flaunts her incredible figure in tight workout gear, though new additions to her Instagram page shared on Wednesday, October 16 saw her in a vastly different ensemble that drove her fans absolutely wild.

Instead of her typical leggings and sports bra combo, Emily sent pulses racing in a bold, cheetah-print dress that did nothing but favors for her flawless physique. She showed off the gorgeous look in not one, but two separate uploads on her feed that were instant hits with her 4.9 million followers.

The debut of the 34-year-old’s exotic outfit saw her posing on a large porch in Los Angeles, California, with the golden sun spilling over her to provide a natural highlight to her eye-popping display. The fitness model was looking straight on at the camera with an intense gaze, showing off the most daring element to her dress — its plunging neckline that left very little to the imagination.

The deep V-line exposed more than an eyeful of Emily’s chest, showing off plenty of cleavage to make for an NSFW display that her fans hardly seemed bothered by. It stretched well past her bosom — the cut appeared to end almost at her navel — offering a teasing glance of her flat midsection as well.

A second photo of the blond beauty in her cheetah-print dress quickly followed up the first, sending temperatures soaring even higher on her Instagram feed. This time, the camera captured a nearly full-length, profile view of the social media sensation that provided a look at how the garment cinched tight around her waist and hugged her booty in all the right ways. Of course, the scandalous neckline upped the ante of the look once more, flashing an ample amount of cleavage yet again.

Both photos also saw Emily glammed up to perfection. Her blond tresses were worn down in deep waves that cascaded over her shoulders, falling perfectly to frame her face. She also sported a gorgeous makeup look that included a glossy lip, dusting of pink blush, and thick coat of mascara that made her striking features and piercing blue eyes pop.

The double Instagram update proved to be popular with the model’s millions of fans. At the time of this writing, both posts have collectively earned over 70,000 likes in less than 24 hours of going live to the social media platform. Hundreds flocked to the comments sections of both photos as well to leave compliments for Emily’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“So stunning,” one person wrote, while another said that Emily was the “perfect woman.”

“This would be a heaven-on-earth sight to behold in person,” commented a third.

Fans can see more of Emily by following her on Instagram.