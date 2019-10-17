Erica Mena Rocks A Zip-Up Dress & Fans Are Loving Her Look

Erica Mena has been keeping her fans updated with a ton of new pregnancy pics lately, and her second-newest Instagram post is no exception.

The photo showed Erica posing in front of a brick wall, as she rocked a black dress. The dress appeared to be made of leather, and featured a long zipper down the front. Mena left the zipper undone to flaunt her cleavage, while the rest of the dress hugged her curves. It featured thick straps, and two front pockets.

Mena styled herself with two, large and bedazzled necklaces. They appeared to say “Erica” and “Safaree” on them, each name embellished with a crown.

Plus, she wore silver hoop earrings and pulled her hair back into a slick bun. She added a pop of color with the rest of her accessories. She sported a bright red pair of boots, and held a gray bag that read “Thank You” in red. Her manicure was also the same color, along with her eye-catching lipstick. Her arm tattoo was visible, along with her inner wrist tattoo.

The photo has garnered over 217,000 likes so far, and fans gushed about Erica’s good looks in the comments section. Many people focused on her pregnancy.

“Sexiest prego out right now you look amazing,” said a fan.

“Erica!! You than slayed this pregnancy honey!!” exclaimed another fan.

Other followers noted the captions.

“Lol this caption is definitely accurate about y’all,” said a follower.

“That’s sooo me toooo!!!! Scorpio gang!!!!!” said another follower.

In addition, Erica also shared an Instagram video where she showed off a cellulite treatment. The video showed someone working on her booty, as fans talked about how they thought it was her stomach at first. The video has been watched over 376,000 times.

Besides this update, Mena posted another photo yesterday. It showed her in a cropped sweatshirt and matching pants. The ensemble was a dark tie-dye, and she completed the look with a pair of black sandals. The sandals featured fuzzy accents.

Erica smiled while wearing the hoodie on her head. She looked to her left, and cradled her stomach with her left hand. She wore bright-colored lipstick, and the same necklaces of her and Safaree’s names.

This update received over 178,000 times.

For fans that can’t get enough of Mena, check out her prior post where she rocked a two-piece set. Fans can also keep an eye on Erica’s posts and stories, as she’s been sharing new updates often.