Aussie Stunner Tarsha Whitmore Bursts Out Of Shimmery Gold Dress In Sultry New Snapshot

Tarsha Whitmore continues to drop jaws with each and every photo that she shares on her Instagram page.

As those who follow the Aussie-born beauty on social media know, Tarsha is just 19-years-old but she has definitely made a name for herself in the modeling world. So far, the brunette bombshell boasts an impressive following of over 566,000 on Instagram alone and that number continues to rise on a daily basis. In the most recent photo that was shared for her army of fans, Tarsha sizzles in Queensland.

In the photo, the stunner can be seen laying on a cushioned white ottoman that appears to be in her home. She looks straight into the camera with a seductive look on her face while sporting a gorgeous face of makeup that comes complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and plum-colored lipgloss. The model wears her long, dark locks down and curled, allowing her hair to fall all the way down to her chest.

Whitmore put her flawless figure on display in the sexy shot while clad in a tight-fitting dress that hugs her every curve. The shimmery gold ensemble leaves little to the imagination, hitting well above Tarsha’s knee and showing off her toned and tanned stems. The top of the dress is just as revealing as the bottom as it allows the bombshell to nearly burst out, showing off ample amounts of cleavage.

The post has only been live on her page for a short time but it’s already earned the stunner a ton of attention with over 5,000 likes and 70-plus comments. While some followers commented on the photo to gush over the model’s body, countless others let her know that they are huge fans. A few more had no words for the jaw-dropping shot and commented using emoji instead.

“You look amazing,” one fan raved with a heart-eye emoji attached to the end.

“Sexy sexy sexy girl,” another gushed, adding a series of flower and kissy-face emoji.

“Constantly slaying, I will never be able to get over your beauty,” one more Instagrammer chimed in.

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr shared that Whitmore put on another sexy display for fans, this time in an all-black ensemble. In the recently shared photo, the model had her picture-perfect figure on display in the image while clad in a curve-hugging, sheer black dress, leaving little to the imagination. Tarsha put on a busty display as she nearly fell out of the outfit, which barely covered her chest. It comes as no shock that the post garnered over 18,000 likes and well over 200-plus comments.

