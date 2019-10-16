Carrie Underwood Bikini Announcement Excites Fans: ‘Now Every Season Can Be Bikini Season’

Carrie Underwood fans are getting excited as the country music superstar has announced some big news about her brand new bikini launch. The singer’s clothing line, CALIA by Carrie, has released a brand new line of sexy swimwear in their fall collection.

This means that all of the bikinis were approved by Carrie, who looks stunning in a tiny two-piece herself. The singer’s clothing brand has made is clear that comfort and function are two of their biggest concerns while creating new looks, and the brand new Instagram announcement showcases a gorgeous swimwear style that fans will be sure to scoop up no matter what the temperature outside is.

In the Instagram announcement, a blond woman is seen lounging by the pool on a teal beach towel while sporting a stunning purple, blue, pink, and black bikini. In the first photo, the model, who may or may not be Carrie herself, rocks the swimwear with a sunhat over her face, a pair of sunglasses to her side, and a bracelet on her wrist.

The second photo features the model’s backside as she looks out over the pool while running her hands through her wavy,blonde locks. Although some may assume that it’s Carrie wearing the bikini, it could be personal trainer Hannah Davis, who has modeled the clothing before and sports gorgeous golden locks and a toned physique much like Carrie.

“OMG I NEED ONE,” one fan wrote in the comments section of the post.

“I love this pattern,” another social media user gushed over the bikini.

“So cute!” a third comment read.

In addition, Fox News reports that Carrie is no stranger to rocking a stunning bikini look. The singer dazzled fans back in May when she returned to Instagram to showcase her toned arms, rock hard abs, and lean legs in a black and white striped two-piece just a few months after giving birth to her second son, Jacob.

However, Carrie also revealed that getting her toned post-baby body back in shape one not an easy road for her the second time around.

Loading...

“I’m going to be honest, ‘bouncing back’ after having Jacob has been much more difficult than after I had Isaiah and I’ve been pretty hard on myself lately. I go into the gym and I can’t run as fast or as far. I can’t lift as much weight or do as many reps as I could a year ago. I just want to feel like myself again,” Carrie told her Instagram followers back in March.

Meanwhile, Carrie Underwood is looking amazing these days and slaying the country music game with her Cry Pretty tour. Fans looking to see more of the singer can follow her on social media.