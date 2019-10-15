Kelly Ripa Flaunts Killer Legs In High Heels To Show Instagram Why Her Minidress Is A ‘Post-Thanksgiving’ One

Kelly Ripa‘s sense of humor is alive and well. The Live! with Kelly and Ryan host comes with buckets of it: just recently Kelly straddled a giant inflatable cigar in an Instagram throwback that managed to cause some confusion. The 50-year-old has appeared in a video post to her daytime series’ Instagram account – anyone familiar with the feed will know that Kelly regularly appears in videos showcasing the day’s looks.

It look like Kelly had plenty of thoughts about her dress yesterday.

The video showed Kelly in the backstage dressing room that’s always nearly seen as Kelly chronicles her looks. The blonde appeared in a super-short and thigh-skimming minidress with glittery aspects and floral patterns, with a pair of high heels in electric yellow hues doing wonders for the star’s killer legs. If anyone’s got a sensational pair of pins in the 50+ Hollywood age bracket, it’s Kelly.

Kelly was seen admiring the fabrics of her dress, plus giving her designer shoes a bit of love. The star then appeared to be examining the tassels and waist strings boasted by the dress, with Kelly appearing to realize that the number might well come in useful during the one time of year everyone stuffs their faces. Her words offered trademark Kelly humor.

“Watch this….I just screwed it up…If you eat a lot, this is a good post-Thanksgiving dress.”

The video has racked up over 40,000 views since being posted yesterday.

Kelly comes as a fitness fiend. The star seems to be all muscle, although Kelly has admitted that maintaining her sensational shape doesn’t come that easily. Back in 2015, the star opened up to People, confessing that she has to put in a lot of hard work to look so great.

“There are a lot of people that don’t have to work out, and I am so happy for them, but I have to work out for my body type. It’s part of my routine. It’s part of my ritual. It doesn’t just make me look better, but it makes me emotionally feel better,” Kelly said.

Kelly added that she attended dance cardio classes four times a week.

“I love the dance class. Because I think I’ve aged out of going clubbing, really, that’s my nightclub. Everybody there is my age, so it’s like a bunch of us old ladies working out,” she added.

Kelly isn’t the only celebrity in her age bracket to turn heads for looking super-fit. Actress Halle Berry and slightly younger Hollywood star Kate Beckinsale are also known for showing the results of being fitness fiends.