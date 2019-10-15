Melissa Riso Bares Cleavage In Sparkly Black Mini Dress

Actress, model, and hairstylist for men Melissa Riso bared her cleavage in her latest Instagram post, thrilling many of her 1.1 million followers on the popular social media platform.

The brunette beauty wore a skintight, sparkly black sleeveless mini dress by Meshki that barely contained her ample cleavage. A smokey eye, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lipstick complimented the model’s features. She wore her long hair loose in curls that fell over both shoulders. She accessorized with a Y-shaped necklace that hung down into her chest, a chic bracelet, and a black purse.

The photographer for the image was Xavier Collin, and he snapped it during a Teatro LA event that Riso participated in recently. She gave away the pomade from her Mr. By Melissa Riso haircare line for men at the event. Her brand was one of the event’s sponsors.

More than 2,500 of Riso’s Instagram followers expressed their approval of her post by hitting the “like” button, and dozens also left supportive comments for the actress, who has recently filmed scenes for her latest project. One of Riso’s latest films is called Lusitania 3D.

“Melissa Riso strong and fierce,” complimented one follower.

“Looks very glamorous,” another noted.

“Too powerful this woman,” replied another one of the model’s happy fans.

In her Instagram story, Riso noted that she had an early call yesterday for filming, and she got the glam treatment in hair and makeup before working on the scenes. In the project, Riso is working with actor Sean Kanan. At one point, the actress also ran lines with her scene partner, Philip Breunn. They joked about improving the scene when they went on set.

Riso also recently shared an interview with Maximo TV from the red carpet at the Teatro LA event. Host Michael Sartain interviewed the model and entrepreneur. Sartain proclaimed Riso “one of the most beautiful women in the entire world” during his introduction. In the spot, Riso discussed her men’s haircare line, and she explained that her pomade, which she created two years ago, is healthy for hair. The host also agreed that it smelled good. The actress let everybody know that the styling product is available on Amazon, her website, and at her salon on Sunset Boulevard called Salon Republic & Dry Bar.

Fans enjoyed hearing the model speak about the pomade, and several replied on the post featuring Riso’s interview.

“Fantastic interview Melissa,” raved one.

“Amazing job! Keep up the good work,” another encouraged.

The Inquisitr previously reported that the model thrilled her followers in a cute casual outfit recently.