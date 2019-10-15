Former Miss Brazil USA Camilla Gimenez Glows In Cleavage-Baring Top In Sexy New Selfie

Camilla Gimenez doesn’t post to Instagram all that often, but she makes sure to bring her A-game when she does. The Brazilian bombshell took to the popular social media platform this week to share a sizzling selfie in a cute top that puts her voluptuous figure front and center. In the post, she is also showing off her glowing complexion after undergoing a cosmetic procedure.

In the photo, the model — who is best known for having been crowned Miss Brazil USA in 2015, and Miss Brazil International the following year, according to her Instagram bio — is sitting in the driver’s seat of a car as she snaps a selfie to showcase her face. Gimenez is promoting the services of Face Forward Aesthetics, which offers fillers, botox, and butt lifts, among other procedures.

While Gimenez went to Face Forward Aesthetics in Las Vegas, Nevada — as indicated by the geotag she shared with her photo — she noted in her caption they have clinics nationwide, and her fans everywhere can get a discount by mentioning her name. It is unclear what procedure she had done, but her face is tight and glowy.

The model is wearing a bubblegum pink top featuring a low-cut neckline that plunges into her chest, putting her busty physique fully on display.

In addition to her cosmetic procedure, Gimenez enhanced her features with a full face of makeup consisting of black eyeliner on her upper and lower lids, and a generous layer of black mascara on her lashes. She is also wearing a shimmery gold eyeshadow, which in combination with the black eyeliner, makes the blue of her eyes stand out. Golden bronzer and highlighter contour her face, showcasing her strong facial structure, particularly her high cheekbones.

Her blond highlighted hair is in a middle part and styled down in straight strands that fall over her shoulders.

As of the time of this writing, the post — which Gimenez shared with her 1.5 million Instagram followers — has garnered more than 11,100 likes in under a day of going live. The same time period also brought in upwards of 330 comments to the photo. Users of the social media app who are fans of the Brazilian stunner took to the comments section to praise her beauty and to share their admiration for her.

“Phenomenally gorgeous!!” one user raved, trailing the words with a series of emoji depicting a smiley blowing a kiss, a red heart, a heart eyes face, and fire.

“Your eyes are so pretty Camilla!” said another fan.