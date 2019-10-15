‘World’s Hottest DJ’ Nata Lee Bewitches Followers In Tight Lace Dress In Honor Of Halloween

Nata Lee may be the “World’s Hottest DJ,” but she’s also one of the world’s most stunning Instagram models. The Russian bombshell was back with yet another gorgeous social media update on Tuesday, and her nearly 2 million followers couldn’t get enough of the Halloween-inspired snap.

In the photo, Nata is seen getting into the fall spirit as she stands in front of a stunning stone fence with orange leaves in the background. The model looks like a sexy witch as she poses for the camera wearing a gorgeous velvet dress with lace sleeves.

The gown boasted a sweetheart neckline that flaunted Nata’s ample cleavage. Her toned arms, tiny waist, curvy booty, and long, lean legs were also on display in the picture as she gave a sultry stare into the camera, while also wearing some black tights.

Nata had her long, blond hair parted to the side and styled in loose waves that fell down her back and over her shoulder. She also rocked a see-through, black lace witch hat on top of her head, giving the photo a spooky vibe.

The model also sported a full face of makeup for the snapshot, which included darkened eyebrows, a bronzed glow, and long lashes. She added pink blush on her cheeks and a nude lip to complete the glam look.

In the caption of the photo, Nata quoted lyrics from the song “I Put A Spell On You,” which worked perfectly with her witchy ensemble.

Meanwhile, the model’s fans went crazy for the photo, which earned Nata over 30,000 likes and more than 300 comments in the first 40 minutes after it was posted on the platform.

“Lovely witch. Cast your spell on me,” one of Nata’s social media users wrote in the comments section of the bewitching post.

“You got me under your spell,” another loyal fan stated.

“Wow. Wickedly beautiful,” a third Instagram user said.

“Thank you for being alive. You are magical,” a fourth comment read.

The photo was a bit different for Nata, who usually rocks more racy ensembles in her online photos, such as bikinis, lingerie, and skintight booty shorts. So, the gorgeous dress was a change of pace for the model, but her fans didn’t seem to mind it one bit.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Nata Lee’s stunning modeling photos by following the Russian smokeshow on her Instagram account, which she updates on a regular basis for her loyal followers.