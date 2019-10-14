Ivanka Trump Wears A Super Short Black Mini Dress In A Mod-Inspired Look

Ivanka Trump is no stranger to being in the headlines. As the daughter of President Trump and a member of his administration, much of the media focus is based on both political praise and attack. However, the first daughter was recently in the news for a different reason: her fashion attire. The Penn graduate sported a black minidress while on a trip to their family’s synagogue for a very mod-inspired look in pictures captured by The Daily Mail.

It’s little surprise that the 37-year-old enjoys fashion, as she launched her own label, Ivanka Trump, in 2010. Though it initially started with just shoes, it soon branched out into clothing as well. However, Ivanka decided to close down her business in July 2018.

“After 17 months in Washington, I do not know when or if I will ever return to the business, but I do know that my focus for the foreseeable future will be the work I am doing here in Washington,” Trump said in a statement at the time, per Business Insider. “So making this decision now is the only fair outcome for my team and partners,” she added.

That said, the former model still manages to have fun with her outfits, like when she recently wore an emerald green suit with a black tank top, as previously covered by The Inquisitr.

In this most recent ensemble, the first daughter wore a very short and chic black minidress. It looked to be made of a suede type material and featured flounces both at the hem of the dress and the sleeve. Ivanka then finished the look with black opaque tights and matching black flat ankle booties.

To add a pop of color, the D.C. transplant wore a white silk scarf with a black trim and gold chain pattern. Tied around her neck, it added a ’60s chic touch to the look. Emphasizing the vintage feel was the black bucket hat worn over her blond hair. It looked like something Audrey Hepburn might have worn in one of her later movies.

Last but not least was a pair of black round sunglasses to protect her eyes from the crisp autumn sun. The pictures can be seen on The Daily Mail.

Ivanka made the trip with her family, including husband Jared and children Arabella, Joseph, and Theo. The five were making their way to their family synagogue in honor of the second day of Sukkot. Sukkot is a week-long Jewish holiday succeeding Yom Kippur that celebrates the harvest and the protection the Jews received after leaving Egypt.