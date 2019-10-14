Tarsha Whitmore Nearly Busts Out Of Tight Crop Top In Latest Update

Australian bombshell Tarsha Whitmore seems to love putting her curves on display. Her Instagram page is filled with snapshots that show her flaunting her incredible figure in an array of fashionable clothing. On Monday, the brunette beauty uploaded a double post in which she looked amazing in a casual outfit that included a tight crop top and pair of jeans.

In the snap, Tarsha stood outside near a wall. Her crop top looked like it might have been a size too small, as the hook-and-eye closure seemed a bit stretched over her breasts. The top had a wide, square neckline that showed off plenty of Tarsha’s cleavage. The top was also short, showing off a good deal of her flat abs. Her bronze skin glowed against the white fabric. She paired the top with a distressed pair of loose-fitting blue jeans and a pair of sneakers. With her hands in her pockets, she rocked a casual vibe. In the first snap, Tarsha gave the camera a serious look. The second photo captured the stunner as she looked away from the camera.

Tarsha wore a full face of makeup that featured dark brows, thick lashes, contoured cheeks, and dark lipstick. Her long hair fell in loose curls over shoulders. She kept accessories to a minimum, opting only for a small belly piercing.

In the post’s caption, Tarsha jokingly referenced Channing Tatum in the movie Step Up. Her fans loved her remark as well as her look.

“You rock it so well though girl,” one follower said.

“You look incredibly gorgeous!!! Nothing better than jeans and crop top,” another follower commented.

The look was one of many that Tarsha has given her fans to drool over in the past several months. The beauty seems to favor figure-hugging outfits and skimpy numbers that leave little to the imagination.

But this girl isn’t totally predictable. She posts regularly, and her posts vary from day-to-day. While most of her updates show a good deal of skin, she also posts updates where she’s more covered up. And it seems Tarsha likes to keep her fans guessing as to what she will share next. As The Inquisitr recently reported, Tarsha rocked a skintight minidress that accentuated all of her curves.

In June, the beauty flaunted her curves in a skimpy crop top while taking a ride in a hot air balloon.

Fans wanting to see more of Tarsha can follow her Instagram account.