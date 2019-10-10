‘Basketball Wives’ Star Draya Michele Shows Off On Instagram In Liquid-Effect Bralette: ‘Might Delete’

Draya Michele has Instagram on lockdown. The Basketball Wives LA alum definitely knows how to grab attention. Spreading her legs in Gucci boots seemed to do the trick recently, although Draya doesn’t rock the same look twice. The 34-year-old took to the platform yesterday with a video that’s managed to rack up over 282,000 views.

Draya’s video showed her looking sensational as she posed for the camera, with fans seeing her being snapped by a male photographer. The star was filmed full-length, with the lens taking in quite the outfit. In some ways, the look was casual, but there was plenty upping the ante. Draya appeared in a pair of high-waisted and light blue jeans with an eye-catching waist detail, with the denims seen paired with a sexy bralette. The upper was purple and sparkly, with the glittery fabrics affording a liquid-effect feel. The star’s toned shoulders, arms, and cleavage were all on show, although the finish was impossibly classy. Draya seemed to have nailed just about everything, from her sassy pose and statement shades to the color palette flattering her skin tone.

Draya posed for her moment with her hair in a high ponytail, with the star also seen wearing hoop earrings. A caption from Draya confirmed that she was digging the look, although it did seem to double up with a moment of uncertainty; Draya seemed unsure whether the post would stay live on her account.

Fan comments have been pouring in ever since the post went live.

“You’re so bomb,” one fan wrote.

“Ouuuuuuu that top and those jeans!” was another comment.

“Got dang Draya,” one user told the star.

Draya also seemed to be receiving instructions from some users; in short, they absolutely didn’t want the star to remove her image.

“Do not delete, I repeat, do not delete,” one fan wrote.

Draya’s career now includes more than her reality television appearances. The star proved high-profile this year by virtue of vacationing with Kylie Jenner in Turks and Caicos. While Draya is nowhere near a billionaire, she does have her own impressive business — Draya is CEO of swimwear brand Mint Swim.

Speaking to Refinery29, the star revealed how her brand got started.

“I saved up $12,000 and I invested it completely into my company. I started with four styles of swimsuits and from there, things just grew via social media,” she said.

Draya has 7.5 million Instagram followers. Fans wishing to see just what Draya rocks next should give her account a follow.