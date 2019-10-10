Simone Biles Flaunts Jaw-Dropping Body In See-Through Leotard: ‘One Happy Girl’

Simone Biles gets to call dibs on having a jaw-dropping body. The Olympic gold medalist is a champion on all fronts, from her physique to her skillsets. While this 22-year-old’s Instagram does showcase non-professional moments – Simone recently hit the beach in a bikini and Daisy Dukes – the feed does include updates on Simone’s career. It looks like this youngster has a lot to celebrate.

Over the weekend, Simone posted a picture from one of her competing moments. As the caption stated, the athlete had gotten through a hurdle qualifying her for another round, although viewers’ eyes were likely on that photo, as it was definitely a knockout one. Simone was photographed on a mat, striking a pose that couldn’t have better flaunted her muscles. She was seen on her knees with her back arched and her arms positioned in the air, her confidence in the pose quite evident.

Simone was rocking the usual getup for a gymnast, but this beauty’s looks are never boring. The gymnast was clad in a bright, light blue leotard with a darker blue detailing, with sheer sleeves affording a view of the star’s strong arms. Indeed, looking at the image, it seemed to be about strength all-around, as Simone’s incredibly muscly thighs and glutes were also visible.

The caption from Simone confirmed that this was a moment of joy.

The update proved wildly popular, racking up over 245,000 likes in three days – not bad for an Instagram account with 3.5 million followers. Plenty of praise was left by her fans, as they mostly seemed wowed by the photo. There will likely be an update, though: as Fox News reports today, Simone has just broken a record by winning her 21st medal.

As is the case with all athletes, there’s always interest in the nutrition profile. Sports stars are known for guzzling protein, but there’s more to it than whipping up a shake or downing a few egg whites. As Well and Good reports, Simone recently detailed what she eats.

“What I eat depends on the day and how I’m feeling, but sometimes I like to get up and have a protein waffle in the morning for breakfast with some fruit,” Simone said.

“For lunch, it’s usually chicken and some vegetables,” Simone continued, appearing to very much fit the nutrition goals profile.

“If I get hungry between meals, my go-to healthy snack is plantain chips,” the star added, before stating that her dinners often include fish.

It looks like good nutrition, training, and sheer talent have paid off.