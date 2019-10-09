Sofia Jamora Sizzles On Kitchen Countertop In Thong Bikini & Thigh-High Boots

Bikini model Sofia Jamora is not one to shy away from showing a little skin. On Wednesday, she pulled out all the stops in an Instagram post that showed her modeling for a sultry photoshoot that had her lying on a countertop wearing a skimpy get-up that got the attention of her followers.

The clip captured Sofia from behind as she laid on her side for the shoot. She appeared to be on a countertop in a restaurant. Her string bikini was bright pink and featured thong bottoms. If the bikini wasn’t sexy enough, she paired it with a pair of thigh-high snakeskin boots and a cowboy hat. Her entire backside and round booty were on full display.

Sofia wore a full face of makeup that included thick lashes and contoured cheeks, although not much of her face could be seen. Her long hair spilled over the edge of the counter as she held the hat up to her face in different positions while posing for the cameras. With cookware and kitchen utensils hanging on the wall behind her, the setting for the shoot was slightly bizarre.

In the post’s caption, Sofia indicated that she was too dirty to clean up her act. Her comment sparked a flurry of replies, some of which were not safe for work. However, a few of the model’s 2.6 million followers kept their comments somewhat decent.

“Hottest I’ve ever seen,” one follower wrote.

“I can’t deal with this,” commented another fan.

“No one should be this hot,” another admirer chimed in.

“Damn that’s probably the best thing I will EVER see,” one follower joked.

“HOTTER THAN HELL,” one admirer quipped.

Hot is definitely one word used to describe some of Sofia’s risqué posts. As The Inquisitr recently reported, the beauty sent temperatures rising when she shared a photo in which she wore a sheer dress. Over the summer she has updated her Instagram with many posts that showcase her fabulous figure. Most of those posts show her modeling bikinis.

In an interview with Frankies Bikinis, Jamora said she probably wears a bikini about 200 days out of the year.

In regard to her popularity on social media, Sofia said that it was something of a surprise, but she planned to use it to promote causes that she was passionate about as well as her favorite brands.

Fans wanting to keep up-to-date with Sofia can follow her Instagram account.