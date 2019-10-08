Model Pamela Alexandra Wows Instagram In The Tightest Of Bikinis, But Her Caption Really Nails It

There’s nearly always an epic caption from Pamela Alexandra. The Instagram model now comes as somewhat of a sensation on the platform, with her followers appearing to adore everything about her – from the curves to the captions. Pamela’s incredible figure may have launched her career, but it’s fair to say that her rising Instagram following is, in part, due to those killer captions.

Pamela recently rocked a gingham bikini so tight, it was barely holding on. Today is seeing the bombshell hang onto something, though: Pamela was seen in a pool.

The photo showed Pamela looking her usual, fabulous self as she leaned against a yellow and circular inflatable in a swimming pool. The star was seen reclining on her front and sunning those famous buns in a super-tight bikini with a thong finish – perfect for flaunting that peachy rear. Pamela’s bikini showcased a variety of earthy colors from its patterned materials, although fans were likely eyeing up the amount of skin on show. Pamela herself seemed relaxed with a big smile on her face as she soaked up the rays. Fans saw the star’s sexy frame full length, although Pamela herself didn’t seem out to flaunt much. Rather, she simply seemed to be enjoying her pool moment.

Yes, the photo was a curve overload, but the caption offered the same in wit form. Pamela had gone down the popular culture route with a question that’s well-known, although she had personalized it for her situation.

Fan responses mostly seemed to see jaws dropping at the killer physique on show, but some fans did reply to the caption.

“If you look dry in a pic, did you even pool,” one fan wrote.

For the most part, though, replies honed right in on that body.

“Oh my gosh,” one fan wrote.

“You cute,” another added.

“Wuaooo” was another comment.

Loading...

Pamela now seems to form a core part of the Instagram faces who are curvy and proud of it. The star’s healthy frame might not be the rail-thin stereotype that modeling has long been associated with, but times are changing. Curves are solidly in, with the hourglass silhouettes of stars such as Nicki Minaj, Kim Kardashian, and Cardi B proving popular.

Pamela seems to earn her cash the way many other Instagram faces do: Pamela acts as an influencer. The model seems to collaborate with brands such as Fashion Nova, although there’s a particular focus from Pamela, with the star seen promoting Fashion Nova Curve.

Pamela’s post today seemed to have wowed a lot of fans, per the comments, with the post itself racking up over 10,000 likes in the space of an hour. Fans wishing to see more of Pamela should follow her Instagram.