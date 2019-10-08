‘Miss Bikini Fitness 2019’ Rebecca Bowen Sizzles In White-Hot Two-Piece On Instagram

“Miss Bikini Fitness 2019” Rebecca Bowen is steaming up social media with more of her stunning swimwear photos. The pageant winner was finally back in a bikini this week after her recent posts mostly consisted of hunting and fishing content, as well as some sexy snaps of herself wearing tiny daisy dukes.

On Tuesday, Rebecca took to her Instagram account to share a picture of herself that appeared to be from the Miss Bikini U.S. competition. She rocked a white bikini with jeweled detail and a bedazzled embellishment that hung down over her midriff. The top flaunted her ample cleavage and toned arms, while the matching bottoms showcased her flat tummy, impressive abs, and lean legs.

Rebecca’s bikini also included white feathers that flowed behind her while she accessorized with a diamond choker around her neck and dangling earrings.

The pageant winner had her platinum blond hair parted to the side and styled in loose curls that fell down her back and over her shoulders. She donned a full face of makeup for the snap, which included a bronzed glow, darkened eyebrows, and long lashes. She also added pink blush on her cheeks and a light pink color on her lips to complete the glam look as she beamed a smile for the camera.

In the caption of the photo, Rebecca revealed that while she loves to embrace her country girl side, which includes hunting animals like alligators and deer, she also knows how to dress herself up and take hold of her feminine side when she wants to, which was proven with her racy bikini snap.

Rebecca also encouraged her followers to be whoever they want to be, even if their interests conflict, revealing that it is all the pieces of the puzzle that creates the whole person they were meant to be.

“Breathtaking,” one of her social media followers wrote.

“Gorgeous smile and pure beauty,” a second Instagram user stated.

“Looking amazing,” read a third comment.

“Our queen,” a fourth fan posted.

Previously, Rebecca competed in the Ms. Health & Fitness competition. Although she didn’t take the crown in that pageant, she did open up about herself a little bit, revealing in her bio that she is the mother of two little girls and that she coaches them in cheer.

Rebecca also revealed that she aspires to be a personal trainer as health and fitness are important to her.

“Life is full of struggles but through fitness I find my strength!” she stated.

Fans can see more of Rebecca by following her on Instagram.