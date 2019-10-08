Instagram Hottie Constance Nunes Busts Out Of Extremely Short Orange Dress In Sexy New Update

Constance Nunes has made a name for herself on social media, and although she has yet to gain millions of followers, her fans are loyal and absolutely in love with the car mechanic who moonlights as a model.

Constance is not only known for her gorgeous good looks and impressive mechanic skills, but she also stars in the Netflix series Car Masters: From Rust to Riches. The show features her and the other employees at Gotham Garage as they restore vintage cars and sell them to their costumers.

In her latest social media update, Constance showed off exactly why she’s one of the hottest models on the platform. Nunes wore a skintight orange dress that showcased all of her curves. Constance’s hourglass figure was on full display as she signed her name on the wall of a mechanic shop.

The ensemble flaunted Constance’s ample cleavage, tiny waist, long, lean legs, toned arms, and curvy backside. The dress was so short that it barely fell past her booty.

Constance had her long, dark brown hair pulled back into a ponytail behind her head. The long, straight strands fell down her back and down to her waist. She also wore a full face of natural-looking makeup, which included defined eyebrows, a bronzed glow, long lashes, and pink blush on her cheeks. She added a nude color on her lips to complete the glam look.

Nunes has made it known that she has a real love for cars, especially American muscle. The model often posts photos of her own beloved vehicle, a vintage Ford Mustang, which she lovingly refers to as “Baby Stang” on her Instagram account. She also loves to drive her Hummer and has no shame in her car game.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Constance is a busy model and mechanic, but she’s also been busy adjusting to life as a new wife. The model got married back in February when she announced that she tied the knot with her longtime love wearing a black see-through lace dress and a long train.

“I was lucky enough to marry the love of my life this weekend in front of all my friends and family…the man who loves me unconditionally and has made every sacrifice to make my life better,” Nunes captioned a snap of herself and her new husband from their wedding day.

Meanwhile, fans who want to see more of Constance Nunes can following the model on her Instagram account, which she updates regularly.