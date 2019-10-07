Peruvian Bombshell Paula Manzanal Sizzles In Tiny Mismatched Bikini That Leaves Little To The Imagination

Paula Manzanal is ready for the summer already. Although beach season has recently officially ended for half of the world, summer will begin in a couple of months in the Southern Hemisphere, which explains the hype expressed by Manzanal in a recent Instagram post.

Over the weekend, the Peruvian bombshell — who is currently based in Australia, according to her Instagram bio — took to the popular social media platform to share a couple of snapshots in which she shows her enthusiasm for the approaching warm months in a bikini that puts her killer curves in full evidence.

For the photos, the Miss Swimsuit International 2014 is seen in a bedroom in her home country — as indicated by the geotag included with her post — posing in front of full-length mirror as she rocks a mismatched two-piece bikini that features a sporty top boasting a tie-dye type of print in pale yellow and bubblegum pink. The top features thick straps that go over her shoulders and a twist up front that ties into a knot in the middle. The bikini is uber short, showing off plenty of underboob along the way.

Manzanal — who is a former Miss Peru, according to the website Famous Birthdays— teamed her top with a pair of yellow bottoms matching the detail of her top.

Her bikini bottoms tie up on one side, while sitting high on her frame. The style of bikini helps accentuate her hourglass figure by contrasting her full, wide hips against her toned, slender midsection. According to the tag Manzanal paired with her post, the swimsuit she is wearing is from Fashion Nova, a brand that has an array of popular social media models and influencers as ambassadors.

While the first photo shows Manzanal facing the camera and the mirror, the second shows her with her booty to the viewer.

As of the time of this writing, the post — which Manzanal shared with her 1.2 million Instagram followers — has garnered more than 62,100 likes since going live over the weekend. Within the same time frame, the photo also racked up over 740 comments. Users of the social media app who are fans of the Peruvian model and influencer took to the comments section to praise her killer body and share their admiration for her.

“Mamma mia,” one user chimed in, trailing the comment with a heart eyes emoji.

“Wow,” shared another fan, adding a star-struck emoji after the message.

“One problem though – the summer has JUST finished here,” a third fan pointed out, including a winky emoji to the comment.