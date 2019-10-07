Eriana Blanco Shows Off Her Flawless Bikini Bod In New Instagram Snap

Instagram model Eriana Blanco, who is famous for her bikini pictures on the photo-sharing website, recently took to her page and teased her fans with a new hot pic.

In the snap, which was posted on Sunday, October 6, the model could be seen rocking a barely-there pink bikini that could hardly contain her enviable assets. That’s not all, but the string bikini also allowed Eriana to flaunt her slender waist, enviable abs and her well-toned thighs.

The model opted for a full face of makeup, wore her raven-colored tresses down, and accessorized with a delicate pendant to keep it chic.

The model posed for the pic while sitting on her bed, while the reflection of her backside could also be seen in the mirror fixed on the wall at the other end of the room.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured in South Beach, Miami, while she informed her fans in the caption that the skimpy bikini was from the online clothing brand, Fashion Nova, which is a popular choice among Instagram models from across the globe.

The model wished her fans a happy Sunday and also asked them to rate her picture from 1 to 10.

Within an hour of posting, the picture amassed more than 10,000 likes and over 348 comments where fans and followers drooled over the model’s hotness and showered her with compliments.

Apart from the model’s legions of admirers, the snap was also liked by some of her fellow models. These included Toochi Kash and Nikki Giavasis, among others.

“I love you! I’m not kidding!” one of her fans wrote on the snap.

“I’m falling for this one!!” wrote another.

Meanwhile, a third fan wrote the following comment to express his admiration for the hot model.

“You are beyond ratings and numbers. Truly breathtaking!”

Prior to sharing the bikini picture, Eriana posted a video clip — filmed to promote the energy drink brand, Bang Energy — where she could be seen rocking a very revealing polka dot top that she teamed with jeans. The risqué ensemble allowed the model to flaunt an ample amount of cleavage, a move that did her nothing but favors as fans rushed to award the snap with 44,000-plus views and about 150 comments within four hours of posting.

“Eriana you are so yummy and mesmerizingly gorgeous and beautiful, you melt my heart!” one of her devout fans wrote.

“[You’re an] absolutely gorgeous lady,” another one chimed in.

This isn’t the first time that her fans have rated her pictures. A few months ago, the model’s ardent admirers decided to give her a 10 for her sultry bikini snaps.