Brazilian Bombshell Erika Gray Changes Things Up, Goes Glam In Latest Revealing Photo

Erika Gray has gained a reputation for her revealing photos showing off her curves in bikinis and skin-tight dresses, but this week the Brazilian beauty showed that she can go glam, too.

The model posted a series of photos on Instagram showing her in white silk gloves and diamond earrings. Erika struck a pose in the photo, where she was surrounded by white lace and appeared to be topless. Though the look was a bit of a change from her normal attire, it was still a huge hit with fans as it garnered tens of thousands of likes and all manner of compliments.

“Wow love this shots [sic],” commented fellow model Aylen Alvarez.

“Breathtakingly stunning,” another fan commented.

Erika credited her glam look to Los Angeles makeup artist Mina Abramovic, who has worked with a host of big-name models and is often tapped to work on major magazine covers.

The shots seem to indicate that Erika is expanding her stature in the modeling world. Her feed is filled with sponsored posts for fashion and swimwear companies, but her looks have been more casual in the past. She gets frequent work for Fashion Nova, the online fashion giant that regularly taps Instagram models to show off their often racy attire. Erika has also done plenty of work showing off her curvy physique in bikinis and other revealing swimwear, though she is still taking these photos on the beach or in her bedroom, rather than on a modeling set.

The expansion of her work into more glamorous photos could help Erika grow both her stature and her net worth. While it’s not clear exactly how much money the Brazilian model is making, social media experts say that models generally earn $1,000 for every 100,000 followers they have. Since Erika has a following of 2.3 million people, she has the potential to earn up to $20,000 or more for just a single post.

Those at the highest end of the modeling spectrum can earn much, much more. As The Inquisitr reported, model Hailey Baldwin, the wife of pop star Justin Bieber, revealed that she makes as much as $150,000 for a single post — and said that others can make significantly more.

“I’ve heard of people making $1 million off of one photo,” Hailey said in an interview for the Netflix documentary called The American Meme, per Insider.

Those who want to see more from Erika can check out her Instagram page.