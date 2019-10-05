Pamela Anderson Nearly Spills Out Of Mini-Sequined Dress & Smokes Cigarette In Sexy Throwback

Pamela Anderson is wowing fans with yet another NSFW throwback.

As those who follow the blond beauty on Instagram know, Pamela is incredibly popular on the platform and boasts an impressive fan base of 874,000-plus followers. The former Baywatch star regularly delights her loyal fans with one steamy photo after the next from her wildly popular modeling career and in recent weeks, she has been taking a trip down memory lane and sharing a ton of throwbacks on her page. In the most recent image that was posted for fans, Pamela sizzles in a NSFW outfit.

In the gorgeous black-and-white photo, the model stands front and center in front of a white-colored curtain and leans her derriere against a wall. She wears her long blond locks up and messy on the top of her head as she poses seductively for the camera. Per usual, the stunner rocks a gorgeous face with makeup that includes eyeliner, mascara, blush, and highlighter, accessorizing the look with a pair of big, silver hoop earrings.

Anderson holds a cigarette in one hand and tugs at the bottom of her dress with the other. She leaves little to be desired in a curve-hugging sequined mini-dress that fits her like a glove and hits well above her knee, showing off plenty of her signature stems. The top of the NSFW outfit also leaves little to be desired as Anderson nearly spills out of the strapless top.

The photo has only been live on her page for a short time but it’s earning Anderson plenty of attention from her fans, racking up more than 6,000 likes and 100-plus comments. Some followers took to the photo to let the model know that she looks smoking hot, while countless others flooded the comments section with emoji.

“You are beautiful,” one fan raved.

“Get it, you just get better and better,” another gushed with a series of flame emoji.

“Omgg this is to die for! Sooooo gorgeous!,” one more follower commented.

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr shared that Pam sizzled in another similar black and white shot. Anderson left little to the imagination in the hot post, as her cleavage spilled out of a lacy black bra, offering fans generous views of skin. She wore her long, blond locks down and curled and in the throwback shot, Pamela completed her look with a chunky cross necklace.

That post amassed over 10,000 likes and nearly 200 comments for the model. Fans can keep up with Pamela by giving her a follow on Instagram.