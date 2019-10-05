Alexa Collins Flaunts Curves In See-Through Pink Lingerie On Instagram And Fans Are Loving it

Alexa Collins gave her fans a treat on Saturday when she posted a scorching hot photo of herself rocking some pink lingerie that flaunted her enviable curves. The bra-and-undies set is sheer, lacy, and features lots of straps, a fact that likely triggered a wave of gasps among her close to 600,000 Instagram followers. In the photo, the blonde bombshell juts her hip out in a seductive pose as she sends a coy glance to the side, a move that only enhances the seductive appeal of the photo.

In the caption, Alexa revealed that her alluring underwear is from a company called Honey Birdette. Although she didn’t disclose the name of the design, a quick search on their website reveals that she’s wearing a version of the brand’s “Jessica Blush” set. According to the product description, it features “luxurious” eyelash lace and a Brazilian brief with “playful” keyholes.

Alexa’s fans shared their appreciation for the photo in the comments, and one fan seemed so overcome with admiration that forming complete sentences became a struggle.

“Sexy sensational stunning,” they wrote.

“Lost for words just soooo hot,” another added.

Others were a little bit more verbose with their praise.

“You are so beautiful, so sweet, sweet girl,” one commenter gushed before adding a flurry of heart-eye emoji to their comment.

If Alexa reads her comments on a regular basis, then she’s likely used to getting all of this adulation on her Instagram posts.

As The Inquisitr reported, she got lots of praise for a previous photo when she showed off her lithe figure in a white string bikini. The post’s close to 200 comments are mostly filled with compliments for her physical beauty, and many of them are strings of appreciative emoji.

She also gets lots of praise for the photos where she’s dressed more modestly. Three days ago, she posted a series of stunning professionally photographed headshots which showed off her captivating brown eyes and full lips. Fans were just as enthusiastic in the comments on this post as they were in the aforementioned where she’s wearing very little.

“Simply wonderful and gorgeous, Alexa,” one fan wrote.

In the caption of her most recent post, Alexa said that she was gearing up for her birthday celebration. According to Famous Birthdays, she was born on October 12, 1995, which means that she’s about to be 24-years-old. She hasn’t dropped any hints at how she’ll be celebrating the occasion as yet, but that’s likely something she’ll share with her Instagram followers as the date gets closer.

To see more of Alexa Collins’ gorgeous modeling photos and selfies, be sure to follow her on Instagram.